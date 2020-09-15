Walls 8 Thick Pork Sausages 410g

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Remove all packaging.

All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Please ensure that these sausages are cooked thoroughly before eating.



Grill

Instructions: Set tray on middle shelf and grill for 14-18 mins on a medium heat, turning frequently.



Oven cook

Instructions: Place sausages on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven at 190°C/375°F/Gas Mark 5 for 15-20 mins, turning occasionally.



Shallow Fry

Instructions: Add a little oil to the pan and fry on a medium heat for approx. 15 mins, turning frequently.

