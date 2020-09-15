- Energy396kJ 95kcal5%
- Fat6.4g9%
- Saturates2.4g12%
- Sugars0.6g<1%
- Salt0.7g12%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 991kJ
Product Description
- Walls 8 Thick Pork Sausages 410g
- At Wall's we've been putting British food on the map since the first day Thomas Wall opened his St. James market stall in 1786.
- We're extremely proud of our succulent pork sausages which have had pride of place on the nation's plates including 5 royal households for generations.
- These tasty crowd-pleasers have been inspired by Thomas Wall's expertise as a master butcher which made him the talk of London all those years ago. We hope you enjoy our sausages and… tip our bowler hats to you for choosing Wall's!
- Thomas Wall
- Enjoyed by Britain for over 230 years
- Pack size: 410G
Information
Ingredients
Pork (70%), Water, Rusk (Wheat), Vegetable Protein (Soya), Potato Starch, Salt, Dextrose, Flavourings, Stabilisers: Diphosphates, Spices, Herbs, Yeast Extract, Onion Powder, Herb Extract (Sage), Preservative: Sodium Metabisulphite, Antioxidants: Ascorbic Acid, Alpha-Tocopherol, Casing: Beef Collagen
Allergy Information
- Contains: Soya, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites, Wheat
Storage
Keep refrigerated below 5°C.Once opened use within 48 hours and before Use By date. Suitable for home freezing. Freeze on day of purchase but no later than 2 days before Use By date and use within 1 month. Defrost thoroughly before use and consume within 24 hours. Once product has been defrosted do not refreeze.
Cooking Instructions
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Please ensure that these sausages are cooked thoroughly before eating.
Grill
Instructions: Set tray on middle shelf and grill for 14-18 mins on a medium heat, turning frequently.
Oven cook
Instructions: Place sausages on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven at 190°C/375°F/Gas Mark 5 for 15-20 mins, turning occasionally.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Add a little oil to the pan and fry on a medium heat for approx. 15 mins, turning frequently.
Number of uses
This pack contains 8 servings
Warnings
- ALTHOUGH EVERY CARE HAS BEEN TAKEN TO REMOVE BONES, SOME MAY REMAIN.
Name and address
- Kerry Foods Ltd.,
- Egham,
- Surrey,
- TW20 8HY.
Return to
- Any queries please contact us at:
- Kerry Foods Ltd.,
- Egham,
- Surrey,
- TW20 8HY.
- Freephone: 0800 783 4321
Net Contents
410g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g contains
|1 Grilled Sausage (40g) contains
|%RI* per sausage
|RI* for an average adult
|Energy
|991kJ
|396kJ
|5%
|8400kJ
|-
|238kcal
|95kcal
|5%
|2000kcal
|Fat
|16g
|6.4g
|9%
|70g
|of which saturates
|6.0g
|2.4g
|12%
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|6.7g
|2.7g
|of which sugars
|1.6g
|0.6g
|0.7%
|90g
|Protein
|16g
|6.4g
|Salt
|1.8g
|0.7g
|12%
|6g
|*RI = Reference Intake of an average adult
|-
|-
|-
|-
|This pack contains 8 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
ALTHOUGH EVERY CARE HAS BEEN TAKEN TO REMOVE BONES, SOME MAY REMAIN.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020