Tango Orange Original 24 X 330Ml
New
- Energy264kJ 63kcal3%
- Fat0g0%
- Saturates0g0%
- Sugars14g16%
- Salt0.20g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 80kJ/19kcal
Product Description
- Carbonated Orange Soft Drink with Sugar and Sweeteners.
- Contains a Source of Phenylalanine.
- This pack is intended to be sold as one complete unit.
- No artificial colours or flavours
- Pack size: 7.92L
Information
Ingredients
Carbonated Water, Orange Fruit from Concentrate (5%), Sugar, Acids (Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Natural Orange Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Sweeteners (Aspartame, Saccharin), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Natural Colour (Carotenes)
Storage
Best Before End: See Base of Cans.
Number of uses
Pack contains 24 servings of 330ml
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Warnings
- CAUTION: PRESSURISED CONTAINERS, HANDLE WITH CARE.
Name and address
- Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
- Hemel Hempstead,
- HP2 4TZ,
- UK.
Return to
- Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
- Hemel Hempstead,
- HP2 4TZ,
- UK.
Net Contents
24 x 330ml ℮
Nutrition
Safety information
CAUTION: PRESSURISED CONTAINERS, HANDLE WITH CARE.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020