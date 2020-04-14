By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tango Orange Original 24 X 330Ml

Tango Orange Original 24 X 330Ml
£ 6.50
£0.08/100ml

New

Per 330ml:
  • Energy264kJ 63kcal
    3%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars14g
    16%
  • Salt0.20g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 80kJ/19kcal

Product Description

  • Carbonated Orange Soft Drink with Sugar and Sweeteners.
  • Contains a Source of Phenylalanine.
  • This pack is intended to be sold as one complete unit.
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Pack size: 7.92L

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Orange Fruit from Concentrate (5%), Sugar, Acids (Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Natural Orange Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Sweeteners (Aspartame, Saccharin), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Natural Colour (Carotenes)

Storage

Best Before End: See Base of Cans.

Number of uses

Pack contains 24 servings of 330ml

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Warnings

  • CAUTION: PRESSURISED CONTAINERS, HANDLE WITH CARE.

Name and address

  • Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
  • Hemel Hempstead,
  • HP2 4TZ,
  • UK.



  • Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
  • Hemel Hempstead,
  • HP2 4TZ,
  • UK.

Net Contents

24 x 330ml ℮

Nutrition

Safety information

CAUTION: PRESSURISED CONTAINERS, HANDLE WITH CARE.

