Tesco Finest Smoky Roasted Vegetable Couscous 230G

Product Description
- Giant couscous, wholewheat couscous and roasted vegetables in a lemon and smoked paprika dressing.
- With roasted peppers, butternut squash and giant couscous.
- Pack size: 230G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Giant Couscous (25%) [Durum Wheat Semolina, Water], Water, Rehydrated Wholewheat Couscous, Roasted Butternut Squash [Butternut Squash, Rapeseed Oil], Roasted Red Pepper [Red Pepper, Water, Salt], Red Onion, Red Wine Vinegar, Lemon Juice, Pumpkin Seed, Rapeseed Oil, Tomato Purée, Sugar, Smoked Paprika, Parsley, Garlic Purée, Salt, Mustard Seed, Black Pepper, Spirit Vinegar, Red Chilli, Sunflower Oil, Oregano, Coriander, Cornflour, Ground Bay Leaf, Tomato Passata, Ginger Purée, Turmeric.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for home freezing.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Pot. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Net Contents
230g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a pack (115g)
|Energy
|575kJ / 137kcal
|661kJ / 157kcal
|Fat
|3.1g
|3.6g
|Saturates
|0.4g
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|20.2g
|23.2g
|Sugars
|4.5g
|5.2g
|Fibre
|4.6g
|5.3g
|Protein
|4.7g
|5.4g
|Salt
|0.5g
|0.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
