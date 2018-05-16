By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Smoky Roasted Vegetable Couscous 230G

£ 2.25
£0.98/100g
½ of a pack (115g)
  • Energy661kJ 157kcal
  • Fat3.6g
  • Saturates0.5g
  • Sugars5.2g
  • Salt0.6g
Typical values per 100g: Energy 575kJ / 137kcal

Product Description

  • Giant couscous, wholewheat couscous and roasted vegetables in a lemon and smoked paprika dressing.
  • With roasted peppers, butternut squash and giant couscous.
  • Pack size: 230G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Giant Couscous (25%) [Durum Wheat Semolina, Water], Water, Rehydrated Wholewheat Couscous, Roasted Butternut Squash [Butternut Squash, Rapeseed Oil], Roasted Red Pepper [Red Pepper, Water, Salt], Red Onion, Red Wine Vinegar, Lemon Juice, Pumpkin Seed, Rapeseed Oil, Tomato Purée, Sugar, Smoked Paprika, Parsley, Garlic Purée, Salt, Mustard Seed, Black Pepper, Spirit Vinegar, Red Chilli, Sunflower Oil, Oregano, Coriander, Cornflour, Ground Bay Leaf, Tomato Passata, Ginger Purée, Turmeric.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for home freezing.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Pot. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

230g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (115g)
Energy575kJ / 137kcal661kJ / 157kcal
Fat3.1g3.6g
Saturates0.4g0.5g
Carbohydrate20.2g23.2g
Sugars4.5g5.2g
Fibre4.6g5.3g
Protein4.7g5.4g
Salt0.5g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

