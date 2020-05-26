By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Ceder's Pink Rose Non Alcohol Gin 500Ml

Ceder's Pink Rose Non Alcohol Gin 500Ml
£ 20.00
£40.00/litre

Product Description

  • CEDER'S PINK RSE NON ALCOHOL GIN 500ML
  • CEDER'S Pink Rose is a non-alcoholic spirit made using natural botanicals including juniper, rose and hibiscus.
  • This results in an irresistible and refreshing balance of classic gin botanicals with juniper at the forefront complemented by floral notes of rose and sweet hibiscus.
  • CEDER'S Pink Rose is vegan, gluten free, sugar free and just 2Kcal per 50ml serve.
  • It is best enjoyed in its signature serve: 50ml of CEDER'S Pink Rose, 150ml of premium Indian tonic, lots of ice and garnished with mint and raspberries.
  • In 2017, Craig (South African) and Maria (Swedish) discovered a magical valley, home to many intriguing botanicals, in the Cederberg mountains of the Western Cape, South Africa. The valley inspired them to distil these botanicals and blend them with ancient pristine Swedish water to pay tribute to both their origins.
  • Made with natural botanicals, sedimentation may occur.
  • Handcrafted with rare & exotic botanicals
  • Juniper, rose, hibiscus
  • Pack size: 500ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Natural Botanical Distillates, Extracts & Flavours Preservatives: Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Acid: Citric Acid, Colour: Carmoisine (E 122)

Country

Sweden

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Once opened: No need to refrigerate. Store in a cool and dry place. Use within 3 months.

Produce of

Produced in Sweden in small batches

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve 50mL Ceder's with ice, then add 150mL premium tonic, and garnish.

Number of uses

10 irresistible serves per bottle

Name and address

  • Ceder's Drinks Ltd,
  • 1 Princeton Mews,
  • 167-169 London Road,
  • Kingston,
  • KT2 6PT.

Net Contents

50cl

Nutrition

Typical ValuesQuantity per 100mLQuantity per serving (50mL)
Energy 11kJ (3 kcal)5kJ (2 kcal)
Fat 0g0g
of which saturated0g0g
Carbohydrate 0g0g
of which sugars 0g0g
Protein 0g0g
Salt 0g0g

