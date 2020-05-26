Ceder's Pink Rose Non Alcohol Gin 500Ml

Product Description
- CEDER'S PINK RSE NON ALCOHOL GIN 500ML
- CEDER'S Pink Rose is a non-alcoholic spirit made using natural botanicals including juniper, rose and hibiscus.
- This results in an irresistible and refreshing balance of classic gin botanicals with juniper at the forefront complemented by floral notes of rose and sweet hibiscus.
- CEDER'S Pink Rose is vegan, gluten free, sugar free and just 2Kcal per 50ml serve.
- It is best enjoyed in its signature serve: 50ml of CEDER'S Pink Rose, 150ml of premium Indian tonic, lots of ice and garnished with mint and raspberries.
- In 2017, Craig (South African) and Maria (Swedish) discovered a magical valley, home to many intriguing botanicals, in the Cederberg mountains of the Western Cape, South Africa. The valley inspired them to distil these botanicals and blend them with ancient pristine Swedish water to pay tribute to both their origins.
- Made with natural botanicals, sedimentation may occur.
- Handcrafted with rare & exotic botanicals
- Juniper, rose, hibiscus
- Pack size: 500ML
Information
Ingredients
Water, Natural Botanical Distillates, Extracts & Flavours Preservatives: Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Acid: Citric Acid, Colour: Carmoisine (E 122)
Country
Sweden
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Once opened: No need to refrigerate. Store in a cool and dry place. Use within 3 months.
Produce of
Produced in Sweden in small batches
Preparation and Usage
- Serve 50mL Ceder's with ice, then add 150mL premium tonic, and garnish.
Number of uses
10 irresistible serves per bottle
Name and address
- Ceder's Drinks Ltd,
- 1 Princeton Mews,
- 167-169 London Road,
- Kingston,
- KT2 6PT.
Net Contents
50cl
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Quantity per 100mL
|Quantity per serving (50mL)
|Energy
|11kJ (3 kcal)
|5kJ (2 kcal)
|Fat
|0g
|0g
|of which saturated
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|0g
|of which sugars
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|0g
|0g
|Salt
|0g
|0g
