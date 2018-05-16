Oppo Colmbian Chocolate & Hazelnut Ice Cream 457Ml

Product Description
- Colombian Chocolate and Hazelnut ice cream with fruit extracts and sweeteners from natural sources.
- A decadent Columbian Chocolate & Hazelnut ice cream, studded with finely chopped, lightly toasted hazelnuts. Full of flavour and the highest-quality natural ingredients, but with up to 70% less sugar and calories than traditional ice cream.
- The hero in this flavour is Colombian Cacao Fino de Aroma. Described by the International Cocoa Organisation (ICCO) as a cocoa of exceptional quality, it is distinguished by its fruity and flowery aroma, rich flavour, and nutty undertones. Ethically sourced directly from the plantations of Colombia, only 8% of the cocoa produced in the world is Cacao Fino de Aroma, meaning our cacao really is the cream of the crop.
- Pack size: 475ML
Fresh Milk, Milk Solids, Fresh Cream (Milk), Apple Fruit Extract, Natural Sweetener: Erythritol & Steviol Glucosides (Stevia Leaf Extract), Colombian Cacao Mass (3%), Hazelnuts (3%), Low Fat Cocoa Powder, Colouring (Beetroot Juice Concentrate), Starch, Natural Flavouring, Emulsifier (Mono & Diglycerides), Stabiliser (Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum & Carrageenan, Derived from Seaweed)
- Contains Hazelnuts, Milk, May also contain Gluten, Egg, Soya and other Nuts
Keep frozen. Stored below -18ºC.Do not re-freeze once thawed. For Best Before see base of tub.
475ml ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|Energy kJ
|334
|Energy kcal
|80
|Fat g
|4
|of which saturates g
|2.3
|Carbohydrate g
|9.9
|of which polyols g
|3.4
|of which sugars g
|5.1
|Protein g
|4.3
|Salt g
|0.12
