Oppo Colmbian Chocolate & Hazelnut Ice Cream 457Ml

£ 4.50
£0.95/100ml

Product Description

  • Colombian Chocolate and Hazelnut ice cream with fruit extracts and sweeteners from natural sources.
  • A decadent Columbian Chocolate & Hazelnut ice cream, studded with finely chopped, lightly toasted hazelnuts. Full of flavour and the highest-quality natural ingredients, but with up to 70% less sugar and calories than traditional ice cream.
  • The hero in this flavour is Colombian Cacao Fino de Aroma. Described by the International Cocoa Organisation (ICCO) as a cocoa of exceptional quality, it is distinguished by its fruity and flowery aroma, rich flavour, and nutty undertones. Ethically sourced directly from the plantations of Colombia, only 8% of the cocoa produced in the world is Cacao Fino de Aroma, meaning our cacao really is the cream of the crop.
  • Pack size: 475ML

Information

Ingredients

Fresh Milk, Milk Solids, Fresh Cream (Milk), Apple Fruit Extract, Natural Sweetener: Erythritol & Steviol Glucosides (Stevia Leaf Extract), Colombian Cacao Mass (3%), Hazelnuts (3%), Low Fat Cocoa Powder, Colouring (Beetroot Juice Concentrate), Starch, Natural Flavouring, Emulsifier (Mono & Diglycerides), Stabiliser (Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum & Carrageenan, Derived from Seaweed)

Allergy Information

  • Contains Hazelnuts, Milk, May also contain Gluten, Egg, Soya and other Nuts

Storage

Keep frozen. Stored below -18ºC.Do not re-freeze once thawed. For Best Before see base of tub.

Net Contents

475ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml
Energy kJ334
Energy kcal80
Fat g4
of which saturates g2.3
Carbohydrate g9.9
of which polyols g3.4
of which sugars g5.1
Protein g4.3
Salt g0.12

