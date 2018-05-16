By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Plant Chef Sweet Potato & Chickpea Tikka Masala 400G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Plant Chef Sweet Potato & Chickpea Tikka Masala 400G
£ 1.60
£4.00/kg

New

Each pack
  • Energy2068kJ 492kcal
    25%
  • Fat15.0g
    21%
  • Saturates5.3g
    27%
  • Sugars31.2g
    35%
  • Salt1.2g
    20%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2068kJ

Product Description

  • Sweet potato, chickpeas and spinach in a creamy coconut spiced tomato curry sauce, with brown pilau rice.
  • The Plant Chef Derek Sarno is the culinary talent transforming crowd pleasing classics into 100% plant based dishes with big, bold flavours that pack a tasty punch.
  • 100% Plant Based Sweet potato, spinach and chickpeas in an aromatic warming sauce
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Brown Rice [Water, Brown Rice, Rapeseed Oil, Cumin Seed, Turmeric Powder], Water, Sweet Potato, Chickpeas, Onion, Coconut, Tomato Paste, Spinach, Sugar, Cornflour, Tomato, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Spices, Salt, Coriander Leaf, Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts.

Storage

Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for oven cooking.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: 800W 9 mins / 900W 8 mins 30 secs
Heat on full power for 6 minutes (800W/900W).
Carefully peel back film lid, add 2 tablespoons of water to rice, stir and re-cover.
Heat for a further 3 minutes (800W) / 2 minutes 30 seconds (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir well before serving.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesEach pack (376g**)Per 100g
Energy2068kJ550kJ492kcal131kcal
Fat15.0g4.0g
Saturates5.3g1.4g
Carbohydrate70.2g18.7g
Sugars31.2g8.3g
Fibre12.0g3.2g
Protein13.0g3.5g
Salt1.2g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When heated according to instructions 400g typically weighs 376g.--
When heated according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Usually bought next

Tesco Plant Chef Lentil & Bean Chilli 400G

£ 1.60
£4.00/kg

Tesco Plant Chef Thai Inspired Green Vegetable Curry 400G

£ 1.60
£4.00/kg

New

Tesco Plant Chef No Chicken & Vegetable 568G

£ 2.10
£3.70/kg

New

Tesco Plant Chef Mushroom & Soya Stuffing Lattice 500G

£ 3.00
£0.60/100g

New

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here