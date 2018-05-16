Tesco Plant Chef Sweet Potato & Chickpea Tikka Masala 400G
- Energy2068kJ 492kcal25%
- Fat15.0g21%
- Saturates5.3g27%
- Sugars31.2g35%
- Salt1.2g20%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2068kJ
Product Description
- Sweet potato, chickpeas and spinach in a creamy coconut spiced tomato curry sauce, with brown pilau rice.
- The Plant Chef Derek Sarno is the culinary talent transforming crowd pleasing classics into 100% plant based dishes with big, bold flavours that pack a tasty punch.
- 100% Plant Based Sweet potato, spinach and chickpeas in an aromatic warming sauce
- Pack size: 400G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Brown Rice [Water, Brown Rice, Rapeseed Oil, Cumin Seed, Turmeric Powder], Water, Sweet Potato, Chickpeas, Onion, Coconut, Tomato Paste, Spinach, Sugar, Cornflour, Tomato, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Spices, Salt, Coriander Leaf, Flavouring.
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts.
Storage
Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.
Cooking Instructions
Oven from frozen
Instructions: Not suitable for oven cooking.
Microwave from frozen
Instructions: 800W 9 mins / 900W 8 mins 30 secs
Heat on full power for 6 minutes (800W/900W).
Carefully peel back film lid, add 2 tablespoons of water to rice, stir and re-cover.
Heat for a further 3 minutes (800W) / 2 minutes 30 seconds (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir well before serving.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle
Net Contents
400g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Each pack (376g**)
|Per 100g
|Energy
|2068kJ
|550kJ
|492kcal
|131kcal
|Fat
|15.0g
|4.0g
|Saturates
|5.3g
|1.4g
|Carbohydrate
|70.2g
|18.7g
|Sugars
|31.2g
|8.3g
|Fibre
|12.0g
|3.2g
|Protein
|13.0g
|3.5g
|Salt
|1.2g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When heated according to instructions 400g typically weighs 376g.
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
