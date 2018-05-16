La Boulangere 6 Vegan Croissants 240G

Product Description
- 6 Vegan Croissants
- Everyone loves croissants! For this reason, we have developed these delightful vegan croissants. An ideal alternative for vegans who are on the go or don't want to miss out on the simple pleasures of enjoying breakfast or snack time with their loved ones.
- Our Story
- Our story began in 1954 when Monsieur Fillon bought his first bakery in Vendée. His son, Jean, would inherit his Father's passion for French baking and continue his legacy by making fabulous Brioche every day. But the story would not be the same without Jean's wife, Marie Denise, "La Boulangère originale". Her love enriched the company's pride and passion in crafting wonderful breads and pastries that are truly "La Boulangère".
- Crafted by our French bakers
- Vegan
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 240G
Information
Ingredients
<strong>Wheat</strong> Flour, Shea Fat, Water, Sunflower Oil, Sugar, Leaven (Water, Flours: <strong>Wheat</strong>, <strong>Rye</strong>, Malted <strong>Wheat</strong>; Yeast), Yeast, Emulsifiers: Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Salt, <strong>Wheat Gluten</strong>, Natural Flavourings (contain Alcohol <1%), Vegetable Proteins (from Pea), Colour: Carotenes, Acerola Extract
Allergy Information
- Also, not suitable for customers with an allergy to Milk, Egg and Soya due to manufacturing methods
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Heating Suggestion: Remove all packaging. Pre-heat oven to 180°C and place croissant in the centre of the oven for 1-2 minutes.
Produce of
Produced in France, using ingredients from various countries
Warnings
- Safety Warning: Bag clip may pose a choking hazard. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children.
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Norac Foods UK,
- 144 Liverpool Road,
- London,
- N1 1LA,
- UK.
- Customer service La Boulangère UK is here to help.
- Please email us via our website: www.noracfoodsuk.com
Net Contents
240g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 1 Croissant (≈40g)
|Energy
|1709kJ/408kcal
|687kJ/164kcal
|Fat
|21g
|8.4g
|of which saturates
|8.4g
|3.4g
|Carbohydrate
|47g
|19g
|of which sugars
|6.7g
|2.7g
|Fibre
|1.7g
|0.7g
|Protein
|7.0g
|2.8g
|Salt
|1.0g
|0.40g
Safety information
