Fruit Shoot Squeezee Pops 18 X 30Ml 540Ml

Product Description
- Fruit Shoot No Added Sugar Fruit Flavoured Freezable Pops with Sweeteners
- Part of the Eezy Freezzy™ family
- Recycle
- Made with real fruit
- Freeze at home pops
- No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugar from fruit
- No artificial colours or flavours
- Pack size: 540ML
- No added sugar
Information
Storage
Store in cool and dry conditions away from direct sunlight.Store in a cool dry place until ready to freeze and enjoy Best before end: See pack.
Preparation and Usage
- How to enjoy
- Shale well
- Freeze at home at -18°C
- 3mins.
- Rest at room temperature before eating
- Cut off top
- Squeeze from bottom
- Enjoy!
Number of uses
Serving size 30ml., 18 servings per pack
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Contains Sweeteners
Net Contents
18 x 30ml
Ingredients
Water, Orange Juice from Concentrate (6%), Apple Juice from Concentrate (6%), Natural Orange Flavour, Stabiliser (Carboxymethylcellulose), Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Colour (Carmine)
Nutrition
Typical Values per 100ml serving per 30ml serving Energy 28kJ 8kJ - 6kcal 2kcal Fat 0g 0g of which saturates 0g 0g Carbohydrate 1.5g 0.45g of which sugars 1.4g 0.41g Protein 0.0g 0g Salt 0.0g 0g Serving size 30ml. 18 servings per pack - -
Ingredients
Water, Apple and Blackcurrant Juice from Concentrate (15%), Acids (Citric, Malic), Colour (Anthocyanins), Stabiliser (Carboxymethylcellulose), Natural Apple Flavour, Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)
Nutrition
Typical Values per 100ml serving per 30ml serving Energy 28kJ 8kJ - 6kcal 2kcal Fat 0g 0g of which saturates 0g 0g Carbohydrate 1.5g 0.45g of which sugars 1.4g 0.41g Protein 0.0g 0g Salt 0.0g 0g Serving size 30ml. 18 servings per pack - -
Ingredients
Water, Apple Juice from Concentrate (14%), Acids (Citric, Malic), Natural Apple Flavour, Stabiliser (Carboxymethylcellulose), Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)
Nutrition
Typical Values per 100ml serving per 30ml serving Energy 28kJ 8kJ - 6kcal 2kcal Fat 0g 0g of which saturates 0g 0g Carbohydrate 1.5g 0.45g of which sugars 1.4g 0.41g Protein 0.0g 0g Salt 0.0g 0g Serving size 30ml. 18 servings per pack - -
Ingredients
Water, Apple Juice from Concentrate (10%), Summer Fruits Juice from Concentrate (6%), Raspberry Juice (2.5%), Colour (Anthocyanin), Stabiliser (Carboxymethylcellulose), Natural Raspberry Flavour, Acid (Citric), Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)
Nutrition
Typical Values per 100ml serving per 30ml serving Energy 28kJ 8kJ - 6kcal 2kcal Fat 0g 0g of which saturates 0g 0g Carbohydrate 1.5g 0.45g of which sugars 1.4g 0.41g Protein 0.0g 0g Salt 0.0g 0g Serving size 30ml. 18 servings per pack - -
