Fruit Shoot Squeezee Pops 18 X 30Ml 540Ml

£ 2.99
£0.55/100ml

Product Description

  • Fruit Shoot No Added Sugar Fruit Flavoured Freezable Pops with Sweeteners
  • Part of the Eezy Freezzy™ family
  • Recycle
  • ©Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd. 2020
  • Robinsons, Fruit Shoot & the Robinsons Fruit Shoot device are registered trade marks of Robinsons Soft Drinks Limited.
  • Made with real fruit
  • Freeze at home pops
  • No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugar from fruit
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Pack size: 540ML
  • No added sugar

Information

Storage

Store in cool and dry conditions away from direct sunlight.Store in a cool dry place until ready to freeze and enjoy Best before end: See pack.

Preparation and Usage

  • How to enjoy
  • Shale well
  • Freeze at home at -18°C
  • 3mins.
  • Rest at room temperature before eating
  • Cut off top
  • Squeeze from bottom
  • Enjoy!

Number of uses

Serving size 30ml., 18 servings per pack

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Contains Sweeteners

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Rose Confectionery Ltd,
  • 23A Robinhood Industrial Estate,
  • Clondalkin,
  • Dublin 22,
  • Ireland.

Net Contents

18 x 30ml

    Information

    Ingredients

    Water, Orange Juice from Concentrate (6%), Apple Juice from Concentrate (6%), Natural Orange Flavour, Stabiliser (Carboxymethylcellulose), Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Colour (Carmine)

    Storage

    Number of uses

    Nutrition

    Typical Valuesper 100ml servingper 30ml serving
    Energy 28kJ8kJ
    -6kcal2kcal
    Fat 0g0g
    of which saturates 0g0g
    Carbohydrate 1.5g0.45g
    of which sugars 1.4g0.41g
    Protein 0.0g0g
    Salt 0.0g0g
    Information

    Ingredients

    Water, Apple and Blackcurrant Juice from Concentrate (15%), Acids (Citric, Malic), Colour (Anthocyanins), Stabiliser (Carboxymethylcellulose), Natural Apple Flavour, Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)

    Storage

    Number of uses

    Nutrition

    Typical Valuesper 100ml servingper 30ml serving
    Energy 28kJ8kJ
    -6kcal2kcal
    Fat 0g0g
    of which saturates 0g0g
    Carbohydrate 1.5g0.45g
    of which sugars 1.4g0.41g
    Protein 0.0g0g
    Salt 0.0g0g
    Information

    Ingredients

    Water, Apple Juice from Concentrate (14%), Acids (Citric, Malic), Natural Apple Flavour, Stabiliser (Carboxymethylcellulose), Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)

    Storage

    Number of uses

    Nutrition

    Typical Valuesper 100ml servingper 30ml serving
    Energy 28kJ8kJ
    -6kcal2kcal
    Fat 0g0g
    of which saturates 0g0g
    Carbohydrate 1.5g0.45g
    of which sugars 1.4g0.41g
    Protein 0.0g0g
    Salt 0.0g0g
    Information

    Ingredients

    Water, Apple Juice from Concentrate (10%), Summer Fruits Juice from Concentrate (6%), Raspberry Juice (2.5%), Colour (Anthocyanin), Stabiliser (Carboxymethylcellulose), Natural Raspberry Flavour, Acid (Citric), Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)

    Storage

    Number of uses

    Nutrition

    Typical Valuesper 100ml servingper 30ml serving
    Energy 28kJ8kJ
    -6kcal2kcal
    Fat 0g0g
    of which saturates 0g0g
    Carbohydrate 1.5g0.45g
    of which sugars 1.4g0.41g
    Protein 0.0g0g
    Salt 0.0g0g
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

