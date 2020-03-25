By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
7Up Free Cherry Flavoured Drink 6X330ml

7Up Free Cherry Flavoured Drink 6X330ml
£ 1.59
£0.08/100ml
Per 330ml:
  • Energy8kJ 2kcal
    <1%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.13g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 3kJ/0.6kcal

Product Description

  • Carbonated Low Calorie Lemon, Lime and Cherry Flavoured Soft Drink with Sweeteners.
  • 7UP Free Cherry with a tasty twist of lemon and lime.
  • Pack size: 1.98L

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Natural Lemon, Lime and Cherry Flavourings with other Natural Flavourings, Acids (Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Sweeteners (Aspartame, Acesulfame K), Preservative (Sodium Benzoate)

Storage

Best Before End: See Base of Cans.

Warnings

  • CAUTION: PRESSURISED CONTAINERS, HANDLE WITH CARE.

Net Contents

6 x 330ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 330ml
Energy 3kJ/0.6kcal8kJ/2kcal
Fat 0g0g
of which Saturates 0g0g
Carbohydrate 0g0g
of which Sugars 0g0g
Protein <0.1g0.1g
Salt 0.04g0.13g
Pack contains 6 servings of 330ml--

Safety information

CAUTION: PRESSURISED CONTAINERS, HANDLE WITH CARE.

