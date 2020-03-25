7Up Free Cherry Flavoured Drink 6X330ml

- Energy8kJ 2kcal<1%
Product Description
- Carbonated Low Calorie Lemon, Lime and Cherry Flavoured Soft Drink with Sweeteners.
- 7UP Free Cherry with a tasty twist of lemon and lime.
- Pack size: 1.98L
Information
Ingredients
Carbonated Water, Natural Lemon, Lime and Cherry Flavourings with other Natural Flavourings, Acids (Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Sweeteners (Aspartame, Acesulfame K), Preservative (Sodium Benzoate)
Storage
Best Before End: See Base of Cans.
Warnings
- CAUTION: PRESSURISED CONTAINERS, HANDLE WITH CARE.
Net Contents
6 x 330ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 330ml
|Energy
|3kJ/0.6kcal
|8kJ/2kcal
|Fat
|0g
|0g
|of which Saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|0g
|of which Sugars
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|<0.1g
|0.1g
|Salt
|0.04g
|0.13g
|Pack contains 6 servings of 330ml
|-
|-
Safety information
CAUTION: PRESSURISED CONTAINERS, HANDLE WITH CARE.
