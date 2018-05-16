Ben & Jerry's Salted Caramel Brownie Ice Cream Moophoria 465Ml
Product Description
- Caramel Ice Cream with Brownie Pieces (6.5%) and Salted Caramel Swirl (11%)
- Visit info.fairtrade.net/sourcing
- Free Grazing with caring dairy
- A Ben & Jerry's Initiative
- Caramel ice cream with brownie pieces and a salted caramel swirl. We hope you go to bed every night with a spoon in your hand because this is the flavour you've been dreaming of. Ben & Jerry's Moo-phoria Salted Caramel Brownie Light ice cream brings all the chunks and swirls you love, with lower fat and fewer calories than regular ice cream. Ever think about where ooey gooey caramel came from? Or wonder which genius first slid a pan of fudge brownies out of the oven? We're inspired by such mouthwatering thoughts every day. In fact, it's that kind of daydreaming that leads to our most delicious ideas - like, “let's put brownies and caramel together in a tub!” And when those brownies come from Greyston Bakery, our long-time partner and champion of social justice in their home town of Yonkers, New York, it puts a smile on everyone's face. Moo-phoria is the lightest way yet to enjoy everything you love most about Ben & Jerry's. You know, our flavour gurus never stop thinking up new ways to bring sweet treat euphoria to our fans all over the world, and with Moo-phoria, they've created light desserts that make digging into a tub of Ben & Jerry's somehow even sweeter! Fairtrade ingredients make everything better too. We're proud to use only Fairtrade-certified sugar and cocoa in this tub of deliciousness.
- Ben & Jerry's mission is to create linked prosperity for everyone connected to our frozen dessert business: suppliers, employees, farmers, franchisees, customers, and neighbours alike
- Ben & Jerry's Moo-phoria Salted Caramel Brownie Light ice cream tub
- Caramel ice cream packed with delicious brownie pieces and salted caramel swirls
- Includes Fairtrade certified cocoa, sugar and vanilla
- Ben & Jerry's ice cream comes in responsibly sourced packaging
- Kosher & Halal certified
- Pack size: 465ML
Information
Ingredients
Reconstituted Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Condensed Skimmed Milk, Soluble Corn Fibre, Cream (Milk), Water, Fructose, Glucose Syrup, Free Range Egg Yolk, Wheat Flour, Butter (Milk), Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Salt, Vegetable Oils (Fully Refined Soybean, Sunflower), Stabilisers (Pectin, Guar Gum, Locust Bean Gum), Egg, Vanilla Extract, Dried Egg White, Malted Barley, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Sugar, Cocoa, Vanilla: mass balance is used to match Fairtrade sourcing, total 37%, excluding Water amd Dairy
Allergy Information
- May contain Soy and Nuts
Storage
Store at -18°C.Best before end: see bottom of container.
Name and address
- Unilever UK,
- Unilever House,
- Springfield Drive,
- Leatherhead,
- Surrey,
- KT22 7GR.
Return to
- Ben & Jerry's Cone Home,
- Free Post ADM3940,
- London,
- SW1A 1YR.
- Phone: 0800 169 6123
- www.benjerry.co.uk
- Ben & Jerry's Ireland,
- 20 Riverwalk,
- Citywest,
- Dublin 24.
- Cone Phone: 1850 882 301
- www.benjerry.ie
Net Contents
465ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per 100 ml = 2 x scoop**
|%* Per 2 x scoop**
|Energy
|780 kJ
|483 kJ
|-
|186 kcal
|115 kcal
|6%
|Fat
|5,5 g
|3,4 g
|5%
|of which saturates
|3,2 g
|2,0 g
|10%
|Carbohydrate
|28 g
|17 g
|7%
|of which sugars
|23 g
|14 g
|16%
|Protein
|3,6 g
|2,2 g
|4%
|Salt
|0,43 g
|0,27 g
|5%
|*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|**2x scoop = 100ml = 62g, 465ml = 292g = 4,5 x (2x scoop)
|-
|-
|-
