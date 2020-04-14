Weight Watchers Chewy Caramel Wafers 5 X 16G
- Energy304 kJ 73 kcal4%
- Fat3.2g5%
- Saturates1.9g10%
- Sugars6.9g8%
- Salt0.08g1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1900kJ/
Product Description
- Milk Chocolate Coated Caramel Wafer Bars
- 3 SmartPoints value™
- Per wafer
- Less than 75kcal
- High in fibre
- No artificial flavours, sweeteners or preservatives
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 80G
- High in fibre
Information
Ingredients
Milk Chocolate (45%) (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Whole Milk Powder, Milk Fat, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Caramel (36%) (Oligofructose Syrup (Inulin), Invert Sugar, Palm Oil, Sweetened Condensed Milk, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Salt), Wafer (19%) (Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Soya Flour, Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Raising Agent: Sodium Bicarbonate, Cornflour), Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Solids 14% minimum
Allergy Information
- May also contain Tree Nuts.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Produce of
Made in the UK with chocolate from France
Additives
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
- Free From Artificial Sweeteners
Name and address
- Lightbody Ventures Ltd,
- 154 West George Street,
- Glasgow,
- G2 2HG,
- UK.
Net Contents
5 x 16g ℮
Nutrition
