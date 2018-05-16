Tesco 4 Cheese Topped Rolls

- Energy1075kJ 255kcal13%
- Fat7.2g10%
- Saturates2.9g15%
- Sugars4.3g5%
- Salt0.9g15%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1265kJ / 300kcal
Product Description
- 4 White rolls topped with extra mature Cheddar cheese.
- Batch baked for softness sprinkled with extra mature Cheddar
- Don't Recycle
- Ⓒ Tesco 2020. SC213347
- Hand-finished
- Batch baked for softness, sprinkled with extra mature Cheddar
- Suitable for vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Extra Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (7%), Sunflower Oil, Fermented Wheat Flour, Yeast, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Rapeseed Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Once opened, consume within 24 hours. Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
4 x Cheese Topped Rolls
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One roll (85g)
|Energy
|1265kJ / 300kcal
|1075kJ / 255kcal
|Fat
|8.5g
|7.2g
|Saturates
|3.4g
|2.9g
|Carbohydrate
|44.2g
|37.6g
|Sugars
|5.1g
|4.3g
|Fibre
|2.3g
|2.0g
|Protein
|10.6g
|9.0g
|Salt
|1.0g
|0.9g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020