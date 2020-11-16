By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Alpen Light White Choc, Raspberry & Shortcakes 5 Pack 95G

£ 1.99
£2.10/100g

Product Description

  • Mixed cereal bar with white chocolate, shortcake and raspberry pieces and a yoghurt flavour drizzle.
  • So, you're trying to be healthy, but fancy a tasty snack to get you through your day… Easy!
  • Our White Chocolate, Raspberry and Shortcake bar has 67 calories, is high in fibre and is bursting with delicious ingredients… We have combined white chocolate, raspberries and shortcake biscuit with creamy rolled oats and crunchy wheat flakes, then added a delicate drizzle!
  • Mountains of taste in every bite!
  • Contains less than half the fat of a typical cereal bar. 5.7g of fat per 100g against 15.9g average of the cereal bars. Comparison verified November 2019.
  • Box - Recycle
  • Wrap - Don't Recycle
  • High fibre
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 95G
Information

Ingredients

Cereals (48%) (Whole Oats, Rice, Whole Wheat), Oligofructose Syrup (26%), Cereal Flours (Rice Flour, Wheat Flour), Glucose Syrup, White Chocolate Chips (3.5%) (Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Flavouring), Sugar, Humectant: Glycerol, Vegetable Oils (Palm Kernel, Sunflower, Rapeseed), Dried Apple Pieces (2%) (with Preservative: Sulphur Dioxide), Dextrose, Freeze Dried Raspberries (0.9%), Shortcake Biscuit (0.8%) (Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Vegetable Oils (Palm, Shea Kernel, Rapeseed), Sugar, Invert Sugar Syrup, Tapioca Starch, Salt, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin)), Milk Lactose, Milk Yoghurt Powder, Flavouring, Raspberry Juice from Concentrate (0.3%), Maize Starch, Citric Acid, Salt, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Acidity Regulator: Malic Acid, Elderberry Juice Extract

Allergy Information

  • Also, nut suitable for Nut allergy sufferers.

Storage

Store in a cool dry, odour free place.For Best Before, see top flap.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Name and address

  • Freepost RTJX-CZGH-ZLYK,
  • Weetabix,
  • PO Box 5,
  • Burton Latimer,
  • Kettering,
  • NN15 5JR. (UK only)

Return to

  • We want you to enjoy Alpen Light bars in perfect condition. If you are not totally satisfied, please return them with the panel showing the "Best Before" date to the address detailed below.
Net Contents

95g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 19g bar
Energy 1476kJ/351kcal280kJ/67kcal
Fat 5.7g1.1g
of which saturates 2.2g0.4g
Carbohydrates59g11g
of which sugars 14g2.7g
Fibre 20g3.8g
Protein 6.0g1.1g
Salt 0.25g0.10g

Yummy

5 stars

Lovely strong taste of raspberry. Nice and crunchy with a pleasant aftertaste of cake. Would definitely recommend!

