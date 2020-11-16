Alpen Light White Choc, Raspberry & Shortcakes 5 Pack 95G

Yummy
Lovely strong taste of raspberry. Nice and crunchy with a pleasant aftertaste of cake. Would definitely recommend!
Cereals (48%) (Whole Oats, Rice, Whole Wheat), Oligofructose Syrup (26%), Cereal Flours (Rice Flour, Wheat Flour), Glucose Syrup, White Chocolate Chips (3.5%) (Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Flavouring), Sugar, Humectant: Glycerol, Vegetable Oils (Palm Kernel, Sunflower, Rapeseed), Dried Apple Pieces (2%) (with Preservative: Sulphur Dioxide), Dextrose, Freeze Dried Raspberries (0.9%), Shortcake Biscuit (0.8%) (Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Vegetable Oils (Palm, Shea Kernel, Rapeseed), Sugar, Invert Sugar Syrup, Tapioca Starch, Salt, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin)), Milk Lactose, Milk Yoghurt Powder, Flavouring, Raspberry Juice from Concentrate (0.3%), Maize Starch, Citric Acid, Salt, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Acidity Regulator: Malic Acid, Elderberry Juice Extract
Store in a cool dry, odour free place.For Best Before, see top flap.
5 Servings
95g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 19g bar
|Energy
|1476kJ/351kcal
|280kJ/67kcal
|Fat
|5.7g
|1.1g
|of which saturates
|2.2g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrates
|59g
|11g
|of which sugars
|14g
|2.7g
|Fibre
|20g
|3.8g
|Protein
|6.0g
|1.1g
|Salt
|0.25g
|0.10g
