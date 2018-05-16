Angel Delight Unicorn Edition Dessert Kit 95G
- Energy705kJ 168kcal8%
- Fat8.1g12%
- Saturates6.6g33%
- Sugars16.3g18%
- Salt0.45g8%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 560kJ/134kcal
Product Description
- Layered Strawberry Flavour Dessert Kit with Strawberry Flavour Dessert Mix, Strawberry Flavour Dessert Mix with Coloured Speckles, Topping Mix and Sugar Sprinkles.
Angel Delight trade marks, designs and logos appearing on this pack are owned by the Premier Foods Group.
- Complete dessert kit
- Just add milk!
- No artificial colours or flavours
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 95G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Modified Starches, Fully Hydrogenated Palm Oil, Palm Oil, Emulsifiers (Propylene Glycol Esters of Fatty Acids, Lecithins), Milk Proteins, Lactose (Milk), Whey Powder (Milk), Gelling Agents (Diphosphates, Sodium Phosphates), Coloured Speckles (Maize Starch, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Emulsifier (Lecithins), Colour (Anthocyanins), Maltodextrin), Anti-Caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide), Colours (Beetroot Red, Titanium Dioxide, Anthocyanins, Carotenes), Calcium Carbonate, Stabiliser (Cellulose Gum), Coconut Oil, Glazing Agent (Shellac), Flavourings, Glucose Syrup, Spirulina Concentrate, Vegetable Concentrates (Black Radish, Sweet Potato)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
For best before end: see side of pack.Store in a cool, dry place. Once made up keep refrigerated & consume within 24 hours.
Preparation and Usage
- Done in just a few easy steps!
- 1 Whisk Layer 1 with 150ml of Milk
- 2 Whisk Layer 2 with 150ml of Milk
- 3 Whisk Topping with 100ml of Milk
- 4 When ready to eat, scatter the coloured sprinkles over the top
- Just Add:
- 400ml of milk
- Why not try...
- Make in 4 small serving glasses or a large serving bowl.
- See sachets for full step-by-step Instructions.
Number of uses
This pack makes approximately 4 portions
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Recycling info
Carton. Widely Recycled Sachet. Not Yet Recycled
Net Contents
95g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as prepared†
|Per portion (126g) as prepared†
|Energy
|560kJ/134kcal
|705kJ/168kcal
|Fat
|6.4g
|8.1g
|(of which Saturates)
|5.2g
|6.6g
|Carbohydrate
|15.5g
|19.5g
|(of which Sugars)
|12.9g
|16.3g
|Fibre
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|3.5g
|4.4g
|Salt
|0.36g
|0.45g
|†with semi-skimmed milk
|-
|-
|This pack makes approximately 4 portions
|-
|-
