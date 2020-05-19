By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Smirnoff Raspberry & Rhubarb Seltzer - 250ml

Smirnoff Raspberry & Rhubarb Seltzer - 250ml
£ 1.80
£7.20/litre

  • Smirnoff Seltzer Raspberry & Rhubarb is a blend of Smirnoff Vodka, sparkling water and a burst of natural flavours. At 72 calories and 4.7% ABV per can, it is a balanced, refreshing adult drink. Ideal for enjoying in the garden or during a relaxing day at home, Smirnoff Seltzer is so convenient: just chill and enjoy.
  • Raspberry & Rhubarb: bursting with raspberry sweetness and a delicate hint of rhubarb, Smirnoff Seltzer is a refreshing flavour experience.
  • Made with high quality natural flavours, Smirnoff No. 21 Premium Vodka and sparkling water.
  • For a zesty citrus taste, try Smirnoff Seltzer Orange & Grapefruit
  • The ideal mix of natural fruit flavours, Smirnoff Vodka and sparkling water
  • Light and delicious with a refreshing taste, it's perfect all year round
  • Pack size: 25CL

Tasting Notes

  • Raspberry & Rhubarb: bursting with raspberry sweetness and a delicate hint of rhubarb, Smirnoff Seltzer is a refreshing flavour experience

1.25

5% vol

Mixed Drinks

Ambient

  • Best served chilled, or in a glass with ice finished with a garnish of your choice
  • Ready to drink wherever you are or just to enjoy at home

  • Smirnoff Co.,
  • Lakeside Drive,
  • Park Royal,
  • London,
  • NW10 7HQ,
  • UK.

18 Years

250ml

Typical Valuesper 100ml
Energy (kJ)121
Energy (kcal)29 cal
Fat (g)0g
Carbohydrate (g)0.35g
of which sugars (g)0.35g
Fibre (g)0g
Protein (g)0g
Salt (g)0.3g

