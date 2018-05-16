Kopparberg Premium Cider Mixed Fruit Alcohol Free 4X330ml

Product Description
- Alcohol-free apple cider with a taste of raspberry & blackcurrant.
- Brought to you by Kopparberg, the original fruit cider brand. Skål!
- Kopparberg Alcohol Free Mixed Fruit Cider delivers a delicious punch of raspberry and blackcurrant flavour. Refreshingly light, Kopparberg Mixed Fruit Cider is the taste of summer.
- Built back in 1882, the Kopparberg Bryggeri remains independent and is home to our uniquely refreshing fruit cider. A pioneer, Kopparberg was the first fruit cider in the UK and is today the bestselling fruit cider brand in the UK. Every drop of Kopparberg is imported and made from the fermentation of apples or pears and the finest soft water, locally sourced in the town of Kopparberg, Sweden
- Alc. not more than 0.05% vol.
- Alcohol-free
- Pack size: 330ML
Information
Ingredients
Carbonated Water, Fermented Apples, Juice (Apple, Blackcurrant, Elderberry, Raspberry), Sugar, Acid (Citric Acid), Flavouring, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Antioxidant (E224/Sulphites)
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Best Before, See Base
Preparation and Usage
- Serve chilled
Name and address
- Kopparbergs Bryggeri,
- 714 82 Kopparberg,
- Sweden.
Return to
- Kopparbergs Bryggeri,
- 714 82 Kopparberg,
- Sweden.
- Consumer contact: +46 (0)580 886 02
- www.kopparbergs.se
Net Contents
4 x 330ml
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 ml
|Energy:
|160 kJ / 38 Kcal
|Fat:
|<0.5 g
|Of which Saturates:
|0.1 g
|Carbohydrate:
|9.2 g
|Of which Sugars:
|9.2 g
|Protein:
|<0.5 g
|Salt:
|<0.01 g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020