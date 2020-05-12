By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Kellogg's Pop Tart Frosted Choctastic 4X48g

No ratings yetWrite a review
Kellogg's Pop Tart Frosted Choctastic 4X48g
£ 2.69
£0.70/100g
Per bar (48g)
  • Energy786kJ 186kcal
    9%
  • Fat4.5g
    6%
  • Saturates2.3g
    11%
  • Sugars18g
    20%
  • Salt0.59g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1637 kJ 388 kcal

Product Description

  • Chocolate flavour filling in a frosted pastry.

By Appointment to HM The Queen Purveyors of Cereals Kellogg Marketing and Sales Company (UK) Limited

  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Pack size: 384G

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Sugar, Dextrose, Palm Oil, Glucose Syrup, Milk Whey Powder, Invert Sugar Syrup, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Wheat Starch, Salt, Raising Agents (Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate, E450), Beef Gelatine, Dried Egg White, Modified Starch, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Brown Rice Syrup, Niacin, Iron, Vitamin B1 (Thiamin), Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin), Folic Acid

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Milk, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool dry place

Preparation and Usage

  • Pop-Tarts Warming Instructions
  • 1. Remove pastry from pouch. Drop pastry vertically into toaster.
  • 2. Attend toaster while heating. Children should be supervised.
  • Not: use lowest heat setting.
  • Pop-Tarts are pre-cooked and require warming only.
  • Caution
  • Pastry may be too hot to handle. Allow to cool briefly before removing from the toasted. Do not heat in microwave

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Kellogg's,
  • Orange Tower,
  • MediaCityUK,
  • Salford,
  • Greater Manchester,
  • M50 2HF,

Return to

  • Consumer Service
  • www.kelloggs.com
  • UK: 0800 626 066
  • ROI: 1800 626 066
  • Kellogg's,
  • Orange Tower,
  • MediaCityUK,
  • Salford,
  • Greater Manchester,
  • M50 2HF,
  • UK.
  • Kellogg Europe Trading Limited,

Net Contents

8 x 48g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 gPer 48 g bar
Energy 1637 kJ 388 kcal786 kJ 186 kcal
Fat 9.3 g4.5 g
of which saturates 4.7 g2.3 g
Carbohydrate 70 g34 g
of which sugars 38 g18 g
Fibre 2.2 g1.1 g
Protein 5 g2.4 g
Salt 1.23 g0.59 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Kellogg's Pop Tart Strawberry Sensation 8X48g

£ 2.69
£0.70/100g

New

Tesco Chocolate Filled Crepes 8 Pack

£ 1.60
£0.20/each

Mcvities Toasting Waffles 8 Pack

£ 1.00
£0.13/each

Offer

Tesco Scotch Pancakes 8 Pack

£ 0.75
£0.09/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here