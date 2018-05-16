By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Linda Mccartneys Vegetarian Tomato & Basil M/Bls 292G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Linda Mccartneys Vegetarian Tomato & Basil M/Bls 292G
£ 2.00
£6.85/kg

New

5 vegetarian meatballs (oven cooked as per instructions) contain:
  • Energy834kJ 200kcal
    10%
  • Fat12.3g
    18%
  • Saturates0.9g
    4%
  • Sugars2.1g
    2%
  • Salt0.92g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy (oven cooked as per instructions) per 100g

Product Description

  • Vegetarian meatballs made with rehydrated textured pea protein, tomato purée and basil.
  • Find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
  • "Mum believed that the kitchen was the heart of the home and we are proud to carry on her ethos of honest, delicious vegetarian food that's good for animals, the earth and you."
  • The McCartney Family
  • Linda McCartney, a photographer, mother and food pioneer who turned her own passion for good and tasty food into innovative and groundbreaking products like this one.
  • Ridiculously tasty
  • High protein
  • Low saturated fat
  • Pea protein
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Vegetarian Society Approved
  • Pack size: 292G
  • High protein
  • Low saturated fat

Information

Ingredients

Rehydrated Textured Pea Protein (67%), Tomato Purée (11%), Rapeseed Oil, Onion, Chickpea Flour, Stabiliser: Methyl Cellulose, Red Wine, Basil, Salt, Natural Flavouring, Black Pepper

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Keep frozen -18°C or below. Do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Cooking instructions given are for 5 vegetarian meatballs. For best results, always cook from frozen. All cooking appliances vary; timings are to be used as a guideline only, please adjust times accordingly. Ensure food is piping hot and cooked through prior to serving. Remove outer packaging.
Preheat oven to 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas Mark 6. Place vegetarian meatballs onto a preheated baking tray and cook in the centre of the oven for 10-12 minutes, turning halfway through cooking.

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 3 servings

Name and address

  • Linda McCartney Foods,
  • Holt Road,
  • Fakenham,
  • Norfolk,
  • NR21 8EH,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Please Get in Touch
  • Here at Linda McCartney's we are passionate about our delicious vegetarian products and we would love to hear from you.
  • customercare@lindamccartneyfoods.co.uk
  • 0800 626 697
  • www.lindamccartneyfoods.co.uk
  • Linda McCartney Foods,
  • Holt Road,
  • Fakenham,
  • Norfolk,
  • NR21 8EH,
  • UK.

Net Contents

292g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(oven cooked as per instructions) per 100g(oven cooked as per instructions) per 5 vegetarian meatballs
Energy kJ912834
Energy kcal219200
Fat 13.4g12.3g
(of which saturates)1.0g0.9g
Carbohydrate 9.0g8.2g
(of which sugars)2.3g2.1g
Fibre 5.7g5.2g
Protein 12.8g11.7g
Salt 1.0g0.92g
Pack contains approx. 3 servings--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Linda Mccartney Vegetarian Southern-Style Chicken 230G

£ 2.00
£8.70/kg

Linda Mccartney 2 Mozzarella Burgers 227G

£ 2.20
£9.70/kg

Tesco Meat Free Vegetarian Mince 454G

£ 1.75
£3.86/kg

Linda Mccartney 6 Vegetarian Sausages 270G

£ 2.20
£8.15/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here