Linda Mccartneys Vegetarian Tomato & Basil M/Bls 292G
New
- Energy834kJ 200kcal10%
- Fat12.3g18%
- Saturates0.9g4%
- Sugars2.1g2%
- Salt0.92g15%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy (oven cooked as per instructions) per 100g
Product Description
- Vegetarian meatballs made with rehydrated textured pea protein, tomato purée and basil.
- Find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
- "Mum believed that the kitchen was the heart of the home and we are proud to carry on her ethos of honest, delicious vegetarian food that's good for animals, the earth and you."
- The McCartney Family
- Linda McCartney, a photographer, mother and food pioneer who turned her own passion for good and tasty food into innovative and groundbreaking products like this one.
- Ridiculously tasty
- High protein
- Low saturated fat
- Pea protein
- Gluten free
- Suitable for vegans
- Vegetarian Society Approved
- Pack size: 292G
- High protein
- Low saturated fat
Information
Ingredients
Rehydrated Textured Pea Protein (67%), Tomato Purée (11%), Rapeseed Oil, Onion, Chickpea Flour, Stabiliser: Methyl Cellulose, Red Wine, Basil, Salt, Natural Flavouring, Black Pepper
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
Storage
Keep frozen -18°C or below. Do not refreeze.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Cooking instructions given are for 5 vegetarian meatballs. For best results, always cook from frozen. All cooking appliances vary; timings are to be used as a guideline only, please adjust times accordingly. Ensure food is piping hot and cooked through prior to serving. Remove outer packaging.
Preheat oven to 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas Mark 6. Place vegetarian meatballs onto a preheated baking tray and cook in the centre of the oven for 10-12 minutes, turning halfway through cooking.
Number of uses
Pack contains approx. 3 servings
Name and address
- Linda McCartney Foods,
- Holt Road,
- Fakenham,
- Norfolk,
- NR21 8EH,
- UK.
Return to
- Please Get in Touch
- Here at Linda McCartney's we are passionate about our delicious vegetarian products and we would love to hear from you.
- customercare@lindamccartneyfoods.co.uk
- 0800 626 697
- www.lindamccartneyfoods.co.uk
- Linda McCartney Foods,
- Holt Road,
- Fakenham,
- Norfolk,
- NR21 8EH,
- UK.
Net Contents
292g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(oven cooked as per instructions) per 100g
|(oven cooked as per instructions) per 5 vegetarian meatballs
|Energy kJ
|912
|834
|Energy kcal
|219
|200
|Fat
|13.4g
|12.3g
|(of which saturates)
|1.0g
|0.9g
|Carbohydrate
|9.0g
|8.2g
|(of which sugars)
|2.3g
|2.1g
|Fibre
|5.7g
|5.2g
|Protein
|12.8g
|11.7g
|Salt
|1.0g
|0.92g
|Pack contains approx. 3 servings
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020