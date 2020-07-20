Gordon's Sicilian Lemon Gin 70Cl

Hugely overrated. I don't like its chemical aftert
Hugely overrated. I don't like its chemical aftertaste. Boodles gin is much much better so pay the extra.
ABSOLUTELY DELIGHTFUL
Mmm! Drink one and I guarantee it will lead to another.
Great flavour gin Recommended you try for a nice change from the standard gin
Refreshing
Lovely refreshing and tasty gin
Lovely subtle lemon taste. Beats all the sickly pink gins!
Wonderful. The distinctive taste of Sicilian lemons comes through strongly and makes a lovely gin and tonic, and no need to add a slice of lemon. Refreshing change. We will try the Mediterranean orange next.
I love it. Bought on special offer but would buy again at full price. Good lemony taste but ignore the colour!! what do you expect for lemon!
Absolutely delicious 😀
The best thing since sliced Bread😬 Too moorish though!!!
This is a gorgeous gin
Chemical aftertaste
This was quite nice and refreshing but there was a very chemical aftertaste. There are nicer but slightly more expensive gins I would buy before getting this again.