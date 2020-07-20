By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Gordon's Sicilian Lemon Gin 70Cl

4.5(14)Write a review
Gordon's Sicilian Lemon Gin 70Cl
£ 16.50
£23.58/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • A delicious Mediterranean twist on an original recipe from Alexander Gordon. Made with the highest quality ingredients and using only natural flavourings, Gordon's Sicilian Lemon is perfectly crafted to balance the juniper notes and refreshing taste of Gordon's with the finest juicy Sicilian lemons. A trip for your taste buds to the sunny shores of Sicily.
  • A Mediterranean twist on an original recipe from Alexander Gordon.
  • Sicilian Lemon is a crisp refreshing distilled gin with juniper and delicious juicy lemons.
  • Mix 50ml gin, 150ml tonic water over ice and garnish with a lemon wheel
  • Zesty Sicilian lemons are balanced with Gordon's original botanicals to deliver a crisp and juicy refreshing taste.
  • Gordon's Sicilian Lemon is a delicious and tasty option for people looking for something different from the standard gin.
  • A delicious Mediterranean twist on an original recipe from Alexander Gordon. Made with the highest quality ingredients and using only natural flavourings, Gordon's Sicilian Lemon is a trip for your taste buds to the sunny shores of Sicily.
  • To enjoy a perfectly mixed Gordon's Sicilian Lemon and tonic, fill a large copa glass with ice, add 50ml Gordon's Sicilian Lemon, top with 150ml tonic and garnish with a wheel of lemon.
  • A light and refreshing-tasting drink that is perfect for catching up with friends or enjoying in the evening.
  • Enjoy Alcohol Responsibly.
  • Visit drinkaware.ie
  • In 1769, Alexander Gordon started his distillery in London and set about creating the recipe for a brilliant tasting gin. To this day, Gordon's Gin is distilled to the same exacting standard, and Gordon's Sicilian Lemon is a delicious Mediterranean twist on an original recipe from Alexander Gordon.
  • Enjoy Alcohol Responsibly.
  • Visit drinkaware.ie
  • A Mediterranean twist on an original recipe from Alexander Gordon
  • Sicilian Lemon is a crisp refreshing distilled gin with juniper and delicious juicy lemons
  • Mix 50ml gin, 150ml tonic water over ice and garnish with a lemon wheel
  • Pack size: 70CL

Information

Tasting Notes

  • Perfectly crafted to balance the juniper notes and refreshing taste of Gordon's with the finest juicy Sicilian lemons. A trip for your taste buds to the sunny shores of Sicily

ABV

37.5% vol

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Preparation and Usage

  • To enjoy a perfectly mixed Gordon's Sicilian Lemon and tonic, fill a large copa glass with ice, add 50ml Gordon's Sicilian Lemon, top with 150ml tonic and garnish with a wheel of lemon.

Name and address

  • Diageo,
  • Lakeside Drive,
  • Park Royal,
  • London,
  • NW10 7HQ.

Return to

  • Diageo,
  • Lakeside Drive,
  • Park Royal,
  • London,
  • NW10 7HQ.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

70cl

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml
Energy (kJ)925
Energy (kcal)221
Fat (g)0
of which saturates (g)0
Carbohydrate (g)2
of which sugars (g)2
Fibre (g)0
Protein (g)0
Salt (g)>0.1

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

14 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Hugely overrated. I don't like its chemical aftert

2 stars

Hugely overrated. I don't like its chemical aftertaste. Boodles gin is much much better so pay the extra.

ABSOLUTELY DELIGHTFUL

5 stars

Mmm! Drink one and I guarantee it will lead to another.

Great flavour gin Recommended you try for a nice c

5 stars

Great flavour gin Recommended you try for a nice change from the standard gin

Refreshing

5 stars

Lovely refreshing and tasty gin

Lovely subtle lemon taste. Beats all the sickly pi

5 stars

Lovely subtle lemon taste. Beats all the sickly pink gins!

Wonderful. The distinctive taste of Sicilian lemon

5 stars

Wonderful. The distinctive taste of Sicilian lemons comes through strongly and makes a lovely gin and tonic, and no need to add a slice of lemon. Refreshing change. We will try the Mediterranean orange next.

I love it. Bought on special offer but would buy

5 stars

I love it. Bought on special offer but would buy again at full price. Good lemony taste but ignore the colour!! what do you expect for lemon!

Absolutely delicious 😀

5 stars

The best thing since sliced Bread😬 Too moorish though!!!

This is a gorgeous gin

5 stars

This is a gorgeous gin

Chemical aftertaste

3 stars

This was quite nice and refreshing but there was a very chemical aftertaste. There are nicer but slightly more expensive gins I would buy before getting this again.

1-10 of 14 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco Low Calorie Indian Tonic Water 1Litr

£ 0.50
£0.05/100ml

Tesco Sparkling Diet Lemonade 2 Litre Bottle

£ 0.40
£0.02/100ml

Tesco Low Calorie Indian Tonic Water With Lemon 1Lt

£ 0.50
£0.05/100ml

Gordons Gin Mediterranean Orange 70Cl

£ 16.50
£23.58/litre
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here