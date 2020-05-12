Nip Plus Fab Purify Salicylix Fix Mask 25Ml

Product Description
- Nip + Fab Purify Salicylix Fix Mask 25ml
- Salicylic infused treatment mask to cleanse problematic skin of impurities and congestion
- A high-performance blend of hyaluronic and salicylic acid create the perfect combination for congested skin with the addition of lotus flower extract to cleanse troubled skin without stripping or dying the complexion.
- Lotus flower extract - to support reduction in oil production
- Hyaluronic acid - smooth + hydrate
- salicylic acid - aids exfoliation
- 15 minutes
- Hydrogel technology
- Salicylic acid hyaluronic acid
- Cleanse hydrate
- Exfoliation oil reduction
- Pack size: 25ML
Aqua (Water), Glycerin, Propanediol, Alcohol Denat., Glycereth-26, Bataine, Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose, Butylene Glycol, 1, 2-Hexanediol, Hydroxyacetophenone, Erythritol, Centella Asiatica Extract, Methyl Gluceth-20, Salicylic Acid, Polyglyceryl-4 Caprate, Polyglyceryl-6 Caprylate, Hydroxyethyl Urea, Potassium Hydroxide, Allantoin, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Fruit Juice, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Water, Dipotassium Glycyrrhizate, Xanthan Gum, Linoleic Acid, Parfum (Fragrance), Sodium Hyaluronate, Glycyrrhiza Glabra (Licorice), Root Extract, Sodium chloride, Glyoxal, Citrullus Lanatus (Watermelon) Fruit Extract, Azadirachta Indica Leaf Extract, Chrysanthemum Parthenium (Feverfew) Extract, Chrysanthemum Zawadskii Extract, Perilla Frutescens Leaf Extract, Sophora Flavescens Root Extract, Oleic Acid, Lens Esculenta (Lentil), Fruit Extract, Pyrus malus (Apple), Sodium Lactate, Palmitic Acid, Palmitoyl, Tripeptide-5, Stearic Acid, Sodium PCA, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Linolenic Acid, Tocopherol
Manufactured in South Korea
- Instructions: Unfold the mask and place onto cleansed skin with the gel directly in contact with the skin. Leave for 15-20 minutes and gently peel away. Softly massage the remaining essence into skin. Discard after use.
- Cautions: Wash hands thoroughly before use. Do not use on eczema, broken or irritated skin. Discontinue use if you experience redness, swelling or irritation. Avoid delicate eye area. Should contact with eyes occur, rinse thoroughly with water. Use immediately after opening.
- Manufactured for:
- Nip + Fab,
- 272 King's Road,
- London,
- UK,
- SW3 5AW.
25ml ℮
