Product Description
- Girlz Only False Nails Tres French
- Includes nail glue
- Comfort fit
- The instant manicure
- 24 nails / multiple sizes
- Easy to apply and comfortable to wear
Information
Ingredients
Ethyl Cyanoacrylate, Polymethyl Methacrylate, BHA
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.
Produce of
Made in China
Preparation and Usage
- Instructions:
- Preparation: Remove any nail polish and wash hands to ensure nails are clean. Dry nails thoroughly. If nails are wet glue will not work. Use in a well ventilated area. Glue may cause respiratory irritation.
- Application: Pre-select nails to match your natural nail size. Sides of nails can be lightly filed to shape if required. Cut the tip of the glue container at an angle with a pair of scissors and apply a drop of glue to the back of the false nail. Spread out evenly using container tip. Carefully position the false nail against the cuticle at a 45 degree angle and gently lower down onto the natural nail. Press down lightly into place for 5 to 10 seconds. Wipe tip of container and replace cap.
- Removal: Soak in acetone based polish remover and gently remove nails without forcing. Thoroughly wash hands afterwards. If glue residue is left on natural nails use a nail buff to gently buff away.
Warnings
- Care & Safety Instructions:
- Read instructions fully before use and retain for future use. Ensure work surfaces and clothing are covered during application. Do not apply to damaged or inflamed nails. If an adverse reaction occurs, remove nails carefully and discontinue use. Causes skin and eye irritation. If glue gets into eyes, rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. If irritation persists, seek medical advice. If on skin, wash with plenty of soap and water. Wear beyond 7 days is not recommended.
- WARNING: Cyanoacrylate.
- Danger-bonds skin and eyes in seconds.
- KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN.
- FOR ADULT USE ONLY.
Name and address
- Manufactured for:
- AFB PLC,
- Unit 2,
- Alban Park,
- Hatfield Road,
- St Albans,
Return to
- AFB PLC,
- Unit 2,
- Alban Park,
- Hatfield Road,
- St Albans,
- Herts.,
- AL4 0JJ,
- UK.
Safety information
- Irritant
