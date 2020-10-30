Oliver Thomas Beauty Cracker 200Ml
Product Description
- Beauty Crackers
- Enjoy an indulgent bath and body care experience with a touch of flair. Oliver Thomas is a beautifully bold and opulent range with colourful fragrances, stylish designs and luscious sensorials. Immerse yourself with warm, spicy fragrances to create a sensual ambience and add the designer touch to your bathroom. Contains Pomegranate & Rhubarb Body Wash 50ml x 1 Pomegranate & Rhubarb Body Lotion 50ml x 1 Pink Pepper & Mandarin Body Wash 50ml x 1 Pink Pepper & Mandarin Body Lotion 50ml x 1
- Body Wash & Body Lotion Duos
- Pack size: 200ML
Information
Storage
Do not store in direct sunlight Store in a cool, dry place
Produce of
Produced in China
Recycling info
Box. Recycle Card. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
4 x 50ml e
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycerin, Cocamide MEA, Sodium Chloride, PEG-7 Glyceryl Cocoate, Parfum, Sodium Benzoate, Phenoxyethanol, Citric Acid, Disodium EDTA, Limonene, Butylene Glycol, Linalool, CI 14700, CI 19140.
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Aqua, Cetearyl Alcohol, Paraffinum Liquidum, PEG-100 Stearate, Glyceryl Stearate, Phenoxyethanol, Glycerin, Parfum, Carbomer, Methylparaben, Ethylhexylglycerin, Sodium Hydroxide, Butylene Glycol, Disodium EDTA, Limonene, Linalool, Hexyl Cinnamal, Eugenol, CI 19140, CI 14700.
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Glycerin, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Cocamide MEA, PEG-7 Glyceryl Cocoate, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Benzoate, Phenoxyethanol, Citric Acid, Disodium EDTA, Butylene Glycol, Parfum, CI 17200, CI 19140.
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Aqua, Cetearyl Alcohol, Paraffinum Liquidum, PEG-100 Stearate, Glyceryl Stearate, Phenoxyethanol, Glycerin, Carbomer, Methylparaben, Ethylhexylglycerin, Sodium Hydroxide, Parfum, Disodium EDTA, Eugenol, Butylene Glycol, CI 14700, Tocopherol.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020