Dead Man's Fingers Pineapple Rum 70cl
New
Product Description
- Dead Man's Fingers P/apple Rum 70cl
- We do things differently here. Dead Man's Fingers is a blend of Rum and spices created at the Rum & Crab Shack in St. Ives, Cornwall. Inspired by local flavours such as Saffron cake, spiced fruit and the Shack's own Pedro Ximinez ice cream. Enjoy it mixed or neat, either way, this is not your usual.
- ...this is Cornish Soul.
- 28 UK Units per bottle
- The UK Chief Medical Officers recommend adults do not regularly drink more than 14 units per week.
- drinkaware.co.uk
- Green Dot
- Pack size: 70CL
Information
Alcohol Units
28
ABV
37.5% vol
Alcohol Type
Liqueur
Storage Type
Ambient
Name and address
- Bottled for:
- The Cornish Rum Company,
- L36 6AD,
- UK.
Return to
- The Cornish Rum Company,
- L36 6AD,
- UK.
Net Contents
70cl ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020