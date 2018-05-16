By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Nandos Perinaise Garlic 265G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Nandos Perinaise Garlic 265G
£ 1.85
£0.70/100g

New

Product Description

  • Garlic Perinaise Peri-Peri Mayonniase
  • Nando's famous Peri-Peri, subtly blended with creamy garlic mayonnaise.
  • The creaminess of a mayonnaise. The spiciness of Peri-Peri. A burst of garlicky goodness.
  • Colour may vary due to the nature of some ingredients.
  • Once is not enough
  • Please Recycle
  • Made from 25% recycled PET
  • Chilli rating - medium
  • Shared with love
  • Made with free range eggs
  • Gluten-free
  • No artificial colourants or flavourings
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Halal - National Independent Halaal Trust
  • Pack size: 265G

Information

Ingredients

Water, Rapeseed Oil (27%), Vinegar, Sugar, Cornflour, Garlic Puree (3%) (Garlic, Sea Salt, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)), Salt, Egg Yolk, Apple Vinegar, Spices (Red Chilli Pepper, African Bird's Eye Chilli, Paprika, White Pepper, Black Pepper), Thickeners (Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum Propylene Glycol Alginate), Onion Puree, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Lemon Puree, Green Chillies, Natural Flavouring, Antioxidants (Calcium Disodium EDTA, Ascorbic Acid), Rosemary Extract

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Egg.

Storage

Refrigerate below 4°C once opened and use within 3 weeksBest Before: see bottle

Produce of

Born in South Africa. Made in the Netherlands

Preparation and Usage

  • Use it as a slightly spicy dip for chips and crisps, or to give a creamy bite to sandwiches and salads. Out of things to have it on? Just have it on a spoon.

Number of uses

Servings per bottle 17, Serving size 15g

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Importer address

  • All About Food,
  • The Tree House,
  • Skelmersdale,
  • WN8 9TG.

Return to

  • All About Food,
  • The Tree House,
  • Skelmersdale,
  • WN8 9TG.
  • grocery@nandos.co.uk
  • nandos.co.uk/sauces

Net Contents

265g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAve quantity per 100 gAve quantity per serving
Energy1283 kJ / 310 kcal192 kJ / 47 kcal
Fat28.3 g4.2 g
of which saturates2.5 g0.4 g
Carbohydrate12.4 g1.9 g
of which sugars9.1 g1.4 g
Protein0.7 g0.1 g
Salt2.24 g0.34 g
Servings per bottle 17, Serving size 15 g--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

£ 0.47
£0.47/each

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.09
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Strawberries 400G

£ 2.00
£5.00/kg

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.13
£0.73/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here