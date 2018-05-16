By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Violife Vegan Epic Mature Cheddar Flavoured Block 200G

Violife Vegan Epic Mature Cheddar Flavoured Block 200G
£ 2.60
£2.60/kg

New

Product Description

  • Epic Mature Cheddar Flavour Block.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Epic taste
  • Food preparation with coconut oil
  • With coconut oil and vitamin B12
  • Free from dairy, soya, gluten, lactose, nuts
  • Free from preservatives
  • Suitable for vegans and vegetarians
  • Kosher
  • Pack size: 200MG

Information

Ingredients

Water, Coconut Oil (24%), Modified Starch*, Starch, Sea Salt, Sunflower Kernel Grounded, Mature Cheddar Flavour, Acidity Regulator: Lactic Acid, Olive Extract, Colour: B-Carotene, Vitamin B12, *Not to be confused with GMO (Genetically Modified) ingredients

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Dairy, Gluten, Lactose, Nuts, Soya

Storage

Store temperature: +2°C - +8°C.Once opened consume within 7 days. Best Before: See on Package.

Produce of

Product of Greece

Number of uses

The packaging contains about 7 servings of 30g

Additives

  • Free From Preservatives

Name and address

  • Arivia S.A.,
  • Block 31,
  • DA 13, Phase B,
  • 57022 Industrial area of Sindos,
  • Thessaloniki,
  • Greece.

Return to

  • E: info@violifefoods.com
  • violifefoods.com

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Serving (30g)***%RI* Per Serving***
Energy 1256kJ/303kcal377kJ/91kcal5%
Fat 24g7.2g10%
-Of which Saturates 22g6.6g33%
Carbohydrates20g6.0g2%
-Of which Sugars 0.2g0.1g0%
Protein 1.3g0.4g1%
Salt 2.2g0.7g12%
Vitamins%NRV** Per Serving***
Vitamin B12 2.5µg (100% of NRV**)0.75µg30%
*RI: Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
**NRV: Nutrient reference value according to EU Reg 1169/2011---
***The packaging contains about 7 servings of 30g---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

