Violife Vegan Epic Mature Cheddar Flavoured Block 200G
Product Description
- Epic Mature Cheddar Flavour Block.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Epic taste
- Food preparation with coconut oil
- With coconut oil and vitamin B12
- Free from dairy, soya, gluten, lactose, nuts
- Free from preservatives
- Suitable for vegans and vegetarians
- Kosher
- Pack size: 200MG
Information
Ingredients
Water, Coconut Oil (24%), Modified Starch*, Starch, Sea Salt, Sunflower Kernel Grounded, Mature Cheddar Flavour, Acidity Regulator: Lactic Acid, Olive Extract, Colour: B-Carotene, Vitamin B12, *Not to be confused with GMO (Genetically Modified) ingredients
Allergy Information
- Free From: Dairy, Gluten, Lactose, Nuts, Soya
Storage
Store temperature: +2°C - +8°C.Once opened consume within 7 days. Best Before: See on Package.
Produce of
Product of Greece
Number of uses
The packaging contains about 7 servings of 30g
Additives
- Free From Preservatives
Name and address
- Arivia S.A.,
- Block 31,
- DA 13, Phase B,
- 57022 Industrial area of Sindos,
- Thessaloniki,
- Greece.
Return to
- E: info@violifefoods.com
- violifefoods.com
Net Contents
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Serving (30g)***
|%RI* Per Serving***
|Energy
|1256kJ/303kcal
|377kJ/91kcal
|5%
|Fat
|24g
|7.2g
|10%
|-Of which Saturates
|22g
|6.6g
|33%
|Carbohydrates
|20g
|6.0g
|2%
|-Of which Sugars
|0.2g
|0.1g
|0%
|Protein
|1.3g
|0.4g
|1%
|Salt
|2.2g
|0.7g
|12%
|Vitamins
|%NRV** Per Serving***
|Vitamin B12
|2.5µg (100% of NRV**)
|0.75µg
|30%
|*RI: Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|**NRV: Nutrient reference value according to EU Reg 1169/2011
|-
|-
|-
|***The packaging contains about 7 servings of 30g
|-
|-
|-
