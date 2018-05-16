Rowntrees Mixd Lollies 12 Pack 873Ml

Product Description
- Tropical fruit water ice push up. Strawberry and kiwi water ice with chocolate flavoured pieces. Watermelon & apple water ice with chocolate flavoured pieces. Fruit lolly with 5 fruit flavoured segments.
- Good to Know
- Our kid's products have been specially designed for kids offering fun with delicious flavours in the right portion size. Our recipes have been developed according to our strict nutritional criteria and our products are always made with natural flavours and fruit juice where possible. A tasty treat when enjoyed as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy active lifestyle.
- Although every care has been taken we cannot guarantee an equal amount of each variant in every pack
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 873ML
Information
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Cereals Containing Gluten, Eggs, Milk, Nuts, Peanuts
- Contains: Soya
Storage
For Best Before End See Side of Pack.
Number of uses
Pack contains 3 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.
Recycling info
Carton. Widely Recycled Lid. Not Yet Recycled Tube. Not Yet Recycled Wrap. Not Yet Recycled
Name and address
- R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,
- Part of the Froneri Group,
- Leeming Bar,
- United Kingdom,
- DL7 9UL.
- Unit D,
Net Contents
873ml
Safety information
Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.
- Tropical Push Up: 3 x 80ml e
- Strawberry: 3 x 73ml e
- Watermelon: 3 x 73ml e
- Fruit Pastilles: 3 x 65ml e
Ingredients
Water, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Apple Juice from Concentrate (5.5%), Watermelon Juice from Concentrate (2%), Coconut Oil, Concentrated Black Carrot Juice, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Locust Bean Gum), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Invert Sugar Syrup, Safflower Concentrate, Spirulina Concentrate, Flavourings, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Colour (Carotenes)
- For Best Before End See Side of Pack.
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Per 100ml Per Serving** Reference Intake* Energy 385 kJ 353 kJ 258 kJ 8400 kJ - 91 kcal 83 kcal 61 kcal 2000 kcal Fat 0.5g 0.4g 0.3g 70g of which: saturates 0.4g 0.4g 0.3g 20g Carbohydrate 21g 19g 14g 260g of which: sugars 16g 14g 11g 90g Fibre 0.3g 0.3g 0.2g - Protein 0.1g 0.1g 0.1g 50g Salt 0.00g 0.00g 0.00g 6g *Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal) - - - - **One lolly (73ml/67g) - - - - Pack contains 3 servings - - - - Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages - - - -
- Tropical Push Up: 3 x 80ml e
- Strawberry: 3 x 73ml e
- Watermelon: 3 x 73ml e
- Fruit Pastilles: 3 x 65ml e
Ingredients
Water, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Orange Juice from Concentrate (2.5%), Passion fruit Juice from Concentrate (1.5%), Fructose, Pineapple Juice from Concentrate, Flavourings, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Stabilisers (Pectin, Locust Bean Gum), Colours (Beetroot Red, Carotenes, Curcumin)
- For Best Before End See Side of Pack.
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Per 100ml Per Serving** Reference Intake* Energy 276 kJ 276 kJ 221 kJ 8400 kJ - 65 kcal 65 kcal 52 kcal 2000 kcal Fat 0.0g 0.0g 0.0g 70g of which: saturates 0.0g 0.0g 0.0g 20g Carbohydrate 15.3g 15.3g 12.2g 260g of which: sugars 12.5g 12.5g 10.0g 90g Fibre 0.2g 0.2g 0.1g - Protein 0.0g 0.0g 0.0g 50g Salt 0.00g 0.00g 0.00g 6g *Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal) - - - - **One Push Up (80ml/80g) - - - - Pack contains 3 servings - - - - Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages - - - -
- Tropical Push Up: 3 x 80ml e
- Strawberry: 3 x 73ml e
- Watermelon: 3 x 73ml e
- Fruit Pastilles: 3 x 65ml e
Ingredients
Water, Sugar, Strawberry Juice from Concentrate (6.5%), Glucose Syrup, Strawberry Puree (5%), Kiwi Puree (1%), Colours (Beetroot Red, Carotenes, Copper Chlorophyllin, Curcumin), Apple Juice from Concentrate, Flavourings, Coconut Oil, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)
- For Best Before End See Side of Pack.
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Per 100ml Per Serving** Reference Intake* Energy 396 kJ 358 kJ 264 kJ 8400 kJ - 93 kcal 84 kcal 62 kcal 2000 kcal Fat 0.4g 0.4g 0.3g 70g of which: saturates 0.3g 0.3g 0.2g 20g Carbohydrate 21.7g 19.9g 14.5g 260g of which: sugars 16.2g 14.9g 10.8g 90g Fibre 0.4g 0.4g 0.3g - Protein 0.2g 0.1g 0.1g 50g Salt 0.00g 0.00g 0.00g 6g *Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal) - - - - **One lolly (73ml/67g) - - - - Pack contains 3 servings - - - - Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages - - - -
- Each Fruit pastilles lolly** contains,**One lolly (65ml/66.5g)
- Energy243kJ 57kcal3%
- Fat0.1g0%
- Saturates0.0g0%
- Sugars11.6g13%
- Salt0.01g0%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 365 kJ
- Tropical Push Up: 3 x 80ml e
- Strawberry: 3 x 73ml e
- Watermelon: 3 x 73ml e
- Fruit Pastilles: 3 x 65ml e
Ingredients
Water, Fruit Juice from Concentrate (25%) (Pineapple, Orange, Lemon, Raspberry, Blackcurrant), Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Acid (Citric Acid), Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Sodium Alginate, Carrageenan), Flavourings, Colours (Beetroot Red, Annatto, Curcumin, Copper Complexes of Chlorophyllins), Dextrose
- For Best Before End See Side of Pack.
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Per 100ml Per Serving** Reference Intake* Energy 365 kJ 374 kJ 243 kJ 8400 kJ - 86 kcal 88 kcal 57 kcal 2000 kcal Fat 0.1g 0.1g 0.1g 70g of which: saturates 0.0g 0.0g 0.0g 20g Carbohydrate 20.6g 21.1g 13.7g 260g of which: sugars 17.4g 17.8g 11.6g 90g Fibre 0.1g 0.1g 0.1g - Protein 0.1g 0.1g 0.1g 50g Salt 0.01g 0.01g 0.01g 6g *Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal) - - - - **One lolly (65ml/66.5g) - - - - Pack contains 3 lollies - - - - Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages - - - -
