Rowntrees Mixd Lollies 12 Pack 873Ml

Rowntrees Mixd Lollies 12 Pack 873Ml
£ 3.50
£0.40/100ml

Product Description

  • Tropical fruit water ice push up. Strawberry and kiwi water ice with chocolate flavoured pieces. Watermelon & apple water ice with chocolate flavoured pieces. Fruit lolly with 5 fruit flavoured segments.
  • Good to Know
  • Our kid's products have been specially designed for kids offering fun with delicious flavours in the right portion size. Our recipes have been developed according to our strict nutritional criteria and our products are always made with natural flavours and fruit juice where possible. A tasty treat when enjoyed as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy active lifestyle.
  • Although every care has been taken we cannot guarantee an equal amount of each variant in every pack
  • Green Dot
  • Keep Your Country Tidy
  • Nutritional Compass ®
  • ®Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestle S.A
  • Used under licence by Froneri International Ltd.
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 873ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Cereals Containing Gluten, Eggs, Milk, Nuts, Peanuts
  • Contains: Soya

Storage

For Best Before End See Side of Pack.

Number of uses

Pack contains 3 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled Lid. Not Yet Recycled Tube. Not Yet Recycled Wrap. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,
  • Part of the Froneri Group,
  • Leeming Bar,
  • United Kingdom,
  • DL7 9UL.
  • Unit D,

Return to

  • Contact us
Net Contents

873ml

Safety information

View more safety information

Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.

    • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
    • Suitable for vegetarians
    • Tropical Push Up: 3 x 80ml e
    • Strawberry: 3 x 73ml e
    • Watermelon: 3 x 73ml e
    • Fruit Pastilles: 3 x 65ml e

    Information

    Ingredients

    Water, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Apple Juice from Concentrate (5.5%), Watermelon Juice from Concentrate (2%), Coconut Oil, Concentrated Black Carrot Juice, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Locust Bean Gum), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Invert Sugar Syrup, Safflower Concentrate, Spirulina Concentrate, Flavourings, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Colour (Carotenes)

    Allergy Information

    • May Contain: Cereals Containing Gluten, Eggs, Milk, Nuts, Peanuts
    • Contains: Soya

    Storage

    • For Best Before End See Side of Pack.

    Number of uses

    Pack contains 3 servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 100mlPer Serving**Reference Intake*
    Energy 385 kJ353 kJ258 kJ8400 kJ
    -91 kcal83 kcal61 kcal2000 kcal
    Fat 0.5g0.4g0.3g70g
    of which: saturates 0.4g0.4g0.3g20g
    Carbohydrate 21g19g14g260g
    of which: sugars 16g14g11g90g
    Fibre 0.3g0.3g0.2g-
    Protein 0.1g0.1g0.1g50g
    Salt 0.00g0.00g0.00g6g
    *Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
    **One lolly (73ml/67g)----
    Pack contains 3 servings----
    Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages----
    • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
    • Suitable for vegetarians
    • Tropical Push Up: 3 x 80ml e
    • Strawberry: 3 x 73ml e
    • Watermelon: 3 x 73ml e
    • Fruit Pastilles: 3 x 65ml e

    Information

    Ingredients

    Water, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Orange Juice from Concentrate (2.5%), Passion fruit Juice from Concentrate (1.5%), Fructose, Pineapple Juice from Concentrate, Flavourings, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Stabilisers (Pectin, Locust Bean Gum), Colours (Beetroot Red, Carotenes, Curcumin)

    Allergy Information

    • May Contain: Cereals Containing Gluten, Eggs, Milk, Nuts, Peanuts
    • Contains: Soya

    Storage

    • For Best Before End See Side of Pack.

    Number of uses

    Pack contains 3 servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 100mlPer Serving**Reference Intake*
    Energy 276 kJ276 kJ221 kJ8400 kJ
    -65 kcal65 kcal52 kcal2000 kcal
    Fat 0.0g0.0g0.0g70g
    of which: saturates 0.0g0.0g0.0g20g
    Carbohydrate 15.3g15.3g12.2g260g
    of which: sugars 12.5g12.5g10.0g90g
    Fibre 0.2g0.2g0.1g-
    Protein 0.0g0.0g0.0g50g
    Salt 0.00g0.00g0.00g6g
    *Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
    **One Push Up (80ml/80g)----
    Pack contains 3 servings----
    Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages----
    • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
    • Suitable for vegetarians
    • Tropical Push Up: 3 x 80ml e
    • Strawberry: 3 x 73ml e
    • Watermelon: 3 x 73ml e
    • Fruit Pastilles: 3 x 65ml e

    Information

    Ingredients

    Water, Sugar, Strawberry Juice from Concentrate (6.5%), Glucose Syrup, Strawberry Puree (5%), Kiwi Puree (1%), Colours (Beetroot Red, Carotenes, Copper Chlorophyllin, Curcumin), Apple Juice from Concentrate, Flavourings, Coconut Oil, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)

    Allergy Information

    • May Contain: Cereals Containing Gluten, Eggs, Milk, Nuts, Peanuts
    • Contains: Soya

    Storage

    • For Best Before End See Side of Pack.

    Number of uses

    Pack contains 3 servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 100mlPer Serving**Reference Intake*
    Energy 396 kJ358 kJ264 kJ8400 kJ
    -93 kcal84 kcal62 kcal2000 kcal
    Fat 0.4g0.4g0.3g70g
    of which: saturates 0.3g0.3g0.2g20g
    Carbohydrate 21.7g19.9g14.5g260g
    of which: sugars 16.2g14.9g10.8g90g
    Fibre 0.4g0.4g0.3g-
    Protein 0.2g0.1g0.1g50g
    Salt 0.00g0.00g0.00g6g
    *Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
    **One lolly (73ml/67g)----
    Pack contains 3 servings----
    Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages----
  • Each Fruit pastilles lolly** contains,**One lolly (65ml/66.5g)
    • Energy243kJ 57kcal
      3%
    • Fat0.1g
      0%
    • Saturates0.0g
      0%
    • Sugars11.6g
      13%
    • Salt0.01g
      0%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 365 kJ

    • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
    • Suitable for vegetarians
    • Tropical Push Up: 3 x 80ml e
    • Strawberry: 3 x 73ml e
    • Watermelon: 3 x 73ml e
    • Fruit Pastilles: 3 x 65ml e

    Information

    Ingredients

    Water, Fruit Juice from Concentrate (25%) (Pineapple, Orange, Lemon, Raspberry, Blackcurrant), Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Acid (Citric Acid), Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Sodium Alginate, Carrageenan), Flavourings, Colours (Beetroot Red, Annatto, Curcumin, Copper Complexes of Chlorophyllins), Dextrose

    Allergy Information

    • May Contain: Cereals Containing Gluten, Eggs, Milk, Nuts, Peanuts
    • Contains: Soya

    Storage

    • For Best Before End See Side of Pack.

    Number of uses

    Pack contains 3 servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 100mlPer Serving**Reference Intake*
    Energy 365 kJ374 kJ243 kJ8400 kJ
    -86 kcal88 kcal57 kcal2000 kcal
    Fat 0.1g0.1g0.1g70g
    of which: saturates 0.0g0.0g0.0g20g
    Carbohydrate 20.6g21.1g13.7g260g
    of which: sugars 17.4g17.8g11.6g90g
    Fibre 0.1g0.1g0.1g-
    Protein 0.1g0.1g0.1g50g
    Salt 0.01g0.01g0.01g6g
    *Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
    **One lolly (65ml/66.5g)----
    Pack contains 3 lollies----
    Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages----

