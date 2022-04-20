Kellog's Choco Wheats 480G

Very tasty
My son really liked this cereal, it was very tasty and had a lovely chocolate filling. I tried some just dry straight out the box without milk because I'm not a huge cereal fan and it was surprisingly nice and not too dry.
Bland
Not a great product may as well eat the original as the chocolate doesnt enhance the flavour at all. It is great as a quick and easy breakfast that's filling but wouldn't buy this again for the flavour
Taste lovely
Got this as a product and it tastes amazing. I have 3 young children and they all seem to enjoy it for their breakfast too as well as me as their parent. Will definitely be purchasing again and again. A solid breakfast to start the day for my family.
Great tasting cereal
The whole family loves this cereal. It stayed crunchy with milk and the kids were even eating it out of the box as a snack. I would definitely eat more of this. It's a great way to make breakfast more interesting.
A new weekly buy!
Myself and my children love this cereal. It's definitely a firm morning favourite and has quickly become a supper favourite amongst the household too. The flavour is wonderful and isn't too chocolatey or sweet, the balance is absolutely perfect.
Great for all the family
A great go to cereal for all the family. My toddler especially liked it. The taste was very good and good to know that it is a Kellogg's cereal and therefore trustworthy for the whole family too. Would buy again.
Amazing taste
This cereal isn't too rich, it has the perfect amount of chocolate and is also really nutritious. I have this for breakfast everyday and never get bored! I prefer having it in warm milk as the cereal soaks it up better
yummy!
I have tried Kelloggs wheats in the past but not the chocolate variety and was not always a fan. I was pleased to give these a try. They are nice and chocolatey without being too sweet. The texture was good as they go slightly soft in the milk. Both children and adults in our household enjoyed these.
A breakfast you crave when you wake!
This cereal is perfect for a chocolate lover, me my partner and kids love it! Although it's really chocolatey it's not too much, the taste is just right! Also very filling so you don't need a big portion to fill you, I'll 100 percent be purchasing this often as it's a cereal the whole family agree on! Highly recommend!
A twist on a classic
I really enjoyed this cereal; traditional what's are not my favourite because they aren't sweet enough for my liking but these have a lovely chocolate twist to them, and I would buy this again and again