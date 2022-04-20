We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Kellog's Choco Wheats 480G

4.6(80)Write a review
Kellog's Choco Wheats 480G
£1.80
£0.38/100g

45g

Energy
743kJ
176kcal
9%of the reference intake
Fat
3.6g

medium

5%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.0g

medium

10%of the reference intake
Sugars
8.6g

medium

10%of the reference intake
Salt
0.02g

low

<1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1651kJ

Product Description

  • Shredded Wholewheat with a Chocolate Filling.
  • Enjoy as part of a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
  • Choco Wheats contain <0.12g sodium per 100g. Reducing consumption of sodium contributes to the maintenance of normal blood pressure.
  • Start your day with a delicious and healthy breakfast
  • 3 Great flavours to choose from
  • Frosted Wheats, Raisin Wheats and Choco Wheats
  • Box - Widely Recycled
  • Bag - Recycle with Bags at Larger Stores - Check Locally Kerbside
  • TM, ®, © 2019 Kellogg Company. All rights reserved.

By Appointment to HM The Queen Purveyors of Cereals Kellogg Marketing and Sales Company (UK) Limited

  • Wholegrain
  • High in fibre
  • Natural grains
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Halal - HFA Approved
  • Pack size: 480G
  • Reducing consumption of sodium contributes to the maintenance of normal blood pressure
  • High in fibre

Information

Ingredients

Wholewheat (75%), Chocolate (19%) (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Milk Fat, Emulsifier {Soy Lecithin}, Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Sugar, Cocoa Powder, Flavouring, Antioxidants (Ascorbyl Palmitate, Alpha Tocopherol)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Gluten from other Cereals For allergens see ingredients highlighted in bold

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.Best before: see top.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Kellogg's,
  • Orange Tower,
  • MediaCityUK,
  • Salford,
  • Greater Manchester,
  • M50 2HF,

Return to

  • Consumer Service
  • www.kelloggs.com
  • UK: 0800 626 066
  • ROI: 1800 626 066
  • Kellogg's,
  • Orange Tower,
  • MediaCityUK,
  • Salford,
  • Greater Manchester,
  • M50 2HF,
  • UK.
  • Kellogg Europe Trading Limited,

Net Contents

480g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/100g/45g%RI*
Energy 1651kJ743kJ
-392kcal176kcal9%
Fat 8g3.6g5%
of which saturates 4.5g2.0g10%
Carbohydrate 65g29g
of which sugars 19g8.6g10%
Fibre 10g4.5g
Protein 10g4.5g
Salt 0.05g0.02g<1%
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
View all Wheat Cereal

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

80 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Very tasty

4 stars

Review from KELLOGG'S

My son really liked this cereal, it was very tasty and had a lovely chocolate filling. I tried some just dry straight out the box without milk because I'm not a huge cereal fan and it was surprisingly nice and not too dry.

Bland

3 stars

Review from KELLOGG'S

Not a great product may as well eat the original as the chocolate doesnt enhance the flavour at all. It is great as a quick and easy breakfast that's filling but wouldn't buy this again for the flavour

Taste lovely

5 stars

Review from KELLOGG'S

Got this as a product and it tastes amazing. I have 3 young children and they all seem to enjoy it for their breakfast too as well as me as their parent. Will definitely be purchasing again and again. A solid breakfast to start the day for my family.

Great tasting cereal

5 stars

Review from KELLOGG'S

The whole family loves this cereal. It stayed crunchy with milk and the kids were even eating it out of the box as a snack. I would definitely eat more of this. It's a great way to make breakfast more interesting.

A new weekly buy!

5 stars

Review from KELLOGG'S

Myself and my children love this cereal. It's definitely a firm morning favourite and has quickly become a supper favourite amongst the household too. The flavour is wonderful and isn't too chocolatey or sweet, the balance is absolutely perfect.

Great for all the family

5 stars

Review from KELLOGG'S

A great go to cereal for all the family. My toddler especially liked it. The taste was very good and good to know that it is a Kellogg's cereal and therefore trustworthy for the whole family too. Would buy again.

Amazing taste

5 stars

Review from KELLOGG'S

This cereal isn't too rich, it has the perfect amount of chocolate and is also really nutritious. I have this for breakfast everyday and never get bored! I prefer having it in warm milk as the cereal soaks it up better

yummy!

4 stars

Review from KELLOGG'S

I have tried Kelloggs wheats in the past but not the chocolate variety and was not always a fan. I was pleased to give these a try. They are nice and chocolatey without being too sweet. The texture was good as they go slightly soft in the milk. Both children and adults in our household enjoyed these.

A breakfast you crave when you wake!

5 stars

Review from KELLOGG'S

This cereal is perfect for a chocolate lover, me my partner and kids love it! Although it's really chocolatey it's not too much, the taste is just right! Also very filling so you don't need a big portion to fill you, I'll 100 percent be purchasing this often as it's a cereal the whole family agree on! Highly recommend!

A twist on a classic

4 stars

Review from KELLOGG'S

I really enjoyed this cereal; traditional what's are not my favourite because they aren't sweet enough for my liking but these have a lovely chocolate twist to them, and I would buy this again and again

1-10 of 80 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here