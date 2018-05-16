Cornetto Mermaid Raspberry & Vanilla Ice Cream 4 Pack 360Ml

- Energy630kJ 151kcal8%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1106 kJ
Product Description
- Raspberry fruit ice and vanilla ice cream in a wafer cone (16%) with chocolate flavour coating (8%), raspberry sauce (7%) and biscuit and cereal pieces covered in white chocolate (3%).
- www.icecreamjoy.com
- We've enhanced the Cornetto legend, with a brand spanking new Raspberry ice cream - treat yourself. Try it, go on we dare you!
- This creamy raspberry ice cream comes with an amazing pink cone and sparkling pearls, perfect to enjoy with friends all year round
- Classic Cornetto ice cream in a wafer cone has a perfect crunch, with a delicious chocolate coating, a treat to savour and not finish too quickly
- We use cocoa from the Rainforest Alliance and do not add artificial colours and flavours to this scrumptious raspberry ice cream
- The Cornetto Mermaid Raspberry and Vanilla ice cream experience brings you a fun new dessert to try. Get your hands on our new cone, which comes in an amazing pink cone and features sparkling pearls; with the classic Cornetto recipe of a delicious, crispy-baked wafer cone, coated inside from top to bottom with a chocolatey layer and combined with smooth raspberry flavour ice cream. For over 50 years we've been perfecting our Cornetto recipe, making sure the taste of every Cornetto is better than the last. Taking your taste buds on a delicious journey from surprising pearls, through to the smooth raspberry ice cream, down to the crunchy wafer cone - and of course, ending with the legendary chocolatey tip. An Italian ice cream manufacturer from Naples was passionate about ice cream, loving creamy texture, delicious flavours and quality ingredients. One day they found a way to spread their passion for ice cream to everyone, creating a formula that could not fail. The great idea was to cover the inside of the cone with a chocolatey layer, allowing the wafer to stay crispy when filled with ice cream. From this breakthrough, we have the Cornetto you know and love today. Each pack contains six tasty ice cream cones that, whether enjoyed as a snack or a dessert, is guaranteed to be a favourite with family and friends. Why not try our other tasty flavours, including Strawberry and Mint? Find us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and let us know your favourite flavour!
- Get your hands on a Cornetto Mermaid Raspberry and Vanilla ice cream cone - a new dessert treat
- With a pink cone and sparkling pearls, this is a Cornetto that excites!
- Pack size: 360ML
Information
Ingredients
Reconstituted Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Wheat Flour, Vegetable Oils (Coconut, Sunflower), Raspberry Puree (8%), Glucose Syrup, Raspberry Juice from Concentrate, Fructose, Cocoa Butter, Water, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Whole Milk Powder, Potato Starch, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Sunflower Lecithins, Ammonium Phosphatides, Soy Lecithins), Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum, Carrageenan), Sweet Potato Juice Concentrate, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Beetroot Juice Concentrate, Whey Solids (Milk), Flavourings, Purple Carrot Juice Concentrate, Wheat Starch, Apple Juice Concentrate, Glazing Agents (Acacia Gum, Shellac), Rice Flour, Malted Wheat Flour, Colour (Chlorophylls), Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Spirulina
Allergy Information
- May contain: Egg, Barley, Almonds, Hazelnuts and Walnuts.
Storage
Store at -18°C.
Name and address
- Unilever UK,
- Unilever House,
- Springfield Drive,
- Leatherhead,
- Surrey,
- KT22 7GR.
Return to
- Unilever UK,
- Wall's,
- Freepost ADM3940,
- London,
- SW1A 1YR.
- Careline 0800 731 1507
- UKIcare@unilever.com
- Unilever Ireland Ltd,
- 20 Riverwalk,
- National Digital Park,
- Citywest Business Campus,
- Dublin 24.
Net Contents
4 x 90ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per 100 ml
|Per portion**
|%* per portion**
|Energy
|1106 kJ
|696 kJ
|630 kJ
|-
|264 kcal
|166 kcal
|151 kcal
|8%
|Fat
|11 g
|7.1 g
|6.4 g
|9%
|of which saturates
|8.8 g
|5.6 g
|5.0 g
|25%
|Carbohydrate
|38 g
|24 g
|21 g
|8%
|of which sugars
|26 g
|16 g
|15 g
|17%
|Protein
|2.2 g
|1.4 g
|1.3 g
|3%
|Salt
|0.20 g
|0.13 g
|0.11 g
|2%
|*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|** Portion = 90 ml = 57 g, 360 ml = 228 g = 4 x portion
|-
|-
|-
|-
