Whitby Seafoods Thai Spiced Tuna Fishcake 4 Pack 280G

Product Description
- Thai Spiced Tuna Fishcakes
- With zingy red chilli, a hint of kaffir lime, fragrant lemongrass & coriander in a Thai spiced crumb.
- A Thai taste sensation! We have carefully combined chunky tuna pieces with the tastiest ingredients and coated them in a flavoursome Thai inspired crumb, to bring you these punchy morsels of seafood pleasure. Pop in the oven from frozen for a top-notch tea without any fuss.
- Pack size: 280G
Information
Ingredients
Breadcrumbs (Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Thiamine, Niacin], Yeast, Sugar, Salt, Desiccated Coconut, Paprika, Parsley, Coriander, Red Pepper, Rapeseed Oil), Pollock (Fish) (17%), Batter (Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Thiamine, Niacin], Wheat Starch, Salt, Colour: E160c), Tuna (Fish) (12%), Rice, Green Thai Curry Paste (7%) (Onion, Green Chilli, Coriander, Ginger Purée, Spirit Vinegar, Sunflower Oil, Lemongrass, Garlic Purée, Lime Leaves, Anchovy Paste [Anchovies (Fish), Salt, Sunflower Oil], Sea Salt, Water, Cumin, Preservatives (E270, E415, E202)), Spring Onion, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Red Chilli, Potato Flake, Coriander, Fish Sauce (Anchovy Extract (Fish), Salt, Sugar)
Allergy Information
- May contain Molluscs and Crustaceans
Storage
Keep in the freezer and polish off by the best before date. Once defrosted, please don't refreeze.
Warnings
- Warning
- Whilst we do everything we can to remove every trace of bone, it is always possible some small bits may slip through the net.
Net Contents
280g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(Per 2 oven-cooked fishcakes)
|Energy
|1007kJ/239kcal
|Fat
|8.1g
|of which saturates
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate
|27.5g
|of which sugars
|1.9g
|Fibre
|2.8g
|Protein
|12.9g
|Salt
|1.3g
Safety information
