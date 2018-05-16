Ribena No Added Sugar Strawberry Cartons 6X250ml

- Energy45kJ 11kcal1%
Product Description
- No Added Sugar Strawberry Juice Drink with sweeteners
- Contains real fruit juice
- No added sugar
- No artificial colours
- No artificial flavours
- Rich in Vitamin C
- Pack size: 1500ML
Information
Ingredients
Water, Strawberry Juice from Concentrate (5%), Extracts of (Carrot and Blackcurrant), Acid (Citric Acid), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Gluconate), Thickener (Polydextrose), Vitamin C, Flavourings, Sweeteners (Aspartame, Acesulfame-K)
Preparation and Usage
- Keep active. Eat healthy. Enjoy Ribena.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Name and address
- Produced in the UK by:
- Refresco Beverages UK Ltd,
- Somerset,
- TA6 4RN
Return to
- Consumer Care, Lucozade Ribena Suntory Ltd., Stockley Park, Uxbridge, UB11 1BA.
Net Contents
250ml
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|%RI*
|per 250ml
|%RI*
|Energy, kJ/kcal
|18/4
|45/11
|Carbohydrate, g
|0.5
|1.3
|of which sugars, g
|0.5
|1.3
|Salt, g
|0.05
|0.12
|Vitamin C, mg
|32
|40
|80
|100
|Contains negligible amounts of - Fat, Saturates and Protein. Contains naturally occurring sugars present in the fruit juice at approx. 0.5g per 100ml
|-
|-
|-
|-
|*RI = Reference Intake
|-
|-
|-
|-
