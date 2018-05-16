Eisberg Merlot Alcohol Free 0.0% 75cl

Product Description
- Merlot - Red German Wine
- Our winemakers have created this fruity, aromatic Merlot just for you. It is full bodied, lush and velvety with intense plum and blackberry flavours. It has had the alcohol carefully removed making it perfect for you to enjoy at any time.
- Alc 0.0% Vol
- Wine of Germany
- With alcohol removed
- Alcohol free wine based drink
- 29 calories per 125ml serving
- Pack size: 75CL
Information
Ingredients
Alcohol-free Merlot Wine, Rectified Concentrated Grape Must, Natural Flavouring, Preservative: Sulphur Dioxide
Allergy Information
- Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites
Tasting Notes
- Fresh and fruity with hints of plums and red cherries.
Wine Colour
Red
Producer
Halewood Wines and Spirits
Type of Closure
Screwcap
Country
Germany
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Merlot
Vinification Details
- Eisberg takes real wines and gently removes the alcohol yet preserving it's wine character.
History
- Eisberg is the UK's brand leader in Alcohol Free Wine. Enjoy your favourite wine without the alcohol and just 29 calories per glass.
Regional Information
- Produced in Germany.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year
Storage
Once opened, keep in fridge and consume within 3 days.
Produce of
Produced and bottled in Germany
Preparation and Usage
- Enjoy at room temperature, our Merlot is perfect on its own, or with grilled or charred meat dishes.
Name and address
- Produced and bottled for:
- Halewood International Ltd,
- L36 6AD,
- UK.
Return to
- Halewood International Ltd,
- L36 6AD,
- UK.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
75cl ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100ml contains:
|Energy
|97kJ (23kcal)
|Fat
|0g
|of which: Saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrates
|5.8g
|of which: Sugars
|5.0g
|Protein
|0g
|Salt
|0g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020