By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Eisberg Merlot Alcohol Free 0.0% 75cl

No ratings yetWrite a review
Eisberg Merlot Alcohol Free 0.0% 75cl
£ 3.50
£3.50/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Merlot - Red German Wine
  • Our winemakers have created this fruity, aromatic Merlot just for you. It is full bodied, lush and velvety with intense plum and blackberry flavours. It has had the alcohol carefully removed making it perfect for you to enjoy at any time.
  • Alc 0.0% Vol
  • Wine of Germany
  • With alcohol removed
  • Alcohol free wine based drink
  • 29 calories per 125ml serving
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Ingredients

Alcohol-free Merlot Wine, Rectified Concentrated Grape Must, Natural Flavouring, Preservative: Sulphur Dioxide

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Fresh and fruity with hints of plums and red cherries.

Wine Colour

Red

Producer

Halewood Wines and Spirits

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Country

Germany

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Merlot

Vinification Details

  • Eisberg takes real wines and gently removes the alcohol yet preserving it's wine character.

History

  • Eisberg is the UK's brand leader in Alcohol Free Wine. Enjoy your favourite wine without the alcohol and just 29 calories per glass.

Regional Information

  • Produced in Germany.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Storage

Once opened, keep in fridge and consume within 3 days.

Produce of

Produced and bottled in Germany

Preparation and Usage

  • Enjoy at room temperature, our Merlot is perfect on its own, or with grilled or charred meat dishes.

Name and address

  • Produced and bottled for:
  • Halewood International Ltd,
  • L36 6AD,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Halewood International Ltd,
  • L36 6AD,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml contains:
Energy 97kJ (23kcal)
Fat 0g
of which: Saturates 0g
Carbohydrates 5.8g
of which: Sugars 5.0g
Protein 0g
Salt 0g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.45
£0.45/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.09
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.13
£0.73/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Strawberries 400G

£ 2.00
£5.00/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here