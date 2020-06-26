Jamie Oliver Aubergine Parmigiana Tortelloni 250G

HeartY fresh pasta meal
Fab new fresh pasta. Held its shape whilst cooking. Great to have an easy aubergine dish. Served it with Tesco creamy white sauce 64p Oh yes delicious!
New
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 799kJ
Wheat Flour, Durum Wheat Semolina, Fried Aubergine (12%) (Aubergine, Sunflower Oil), Pasteurised Free-Range Egg (10%), Water, Mozzarella Cheese (4%) (Milk), Ricotta Cheese (Whey Milk, Cream (Milk), Milk, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)), Tomato Purée (3%), Sunflower Oil, Whey Powder (Milk), Basil, Salt, Onion, Yeast Extract, Garlic, Butter (Milk), Black Pepper, Natural Flavouring (contains Milk), Dried Potato, Malted Wheat Flour, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Bicarbonate)
For use-by date, see top film. Keep refrigerated 2-5°C. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by use-by date shown. Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase and always by use-by date. Once defrosted use within 24 hours. Do not refreeze.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Team with a simple tomato sauce, shavings of Parmesan and a nice side salad.
Hob
Instructions: The practical bit: Remove all packaging - there's no need to separate the pasta, it will happen during cooking.
Cook in a large pan of boiling salted water for 5 minutes, checking the pasta is piping hot throughout. Drain and serve.
Hob
Instructions: The practical bit: Remove all packaging - there's no need to separate the pasta, it will happen during cooking.
Cook in a large pan of boiling salted water for 4 minutes, checking the pasta is piping hot throughout. Drain and serve.
Contains 2 servings
Card. Widely Recycled Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled
250g ℮
|Typical Values
|When cooked according to instructions Per 100g
|When cooked according to instructions Per 1/2 pack cooked (approx. 170g)
|RI* for an average adult
|Energy
|799kJ
|1358kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|190kcal
|322kcal
|2000kcal
|Fat
|4.3g
|7.3g
|70g
|Of which saturates
|1.1g
|1.9g
|20g
|Carbohydrates
|30g
|51g
|-
|Of which sugars
|2.1g
|3.6g
|90g
|Fibre
|2.2g
|3.7g
|-
|Protein
|6.6g
|11g
|-
|Salt
|0.43g
|0.73g
|6g
|Contains 2 servings
|-
|-
|-
|*RI = Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
