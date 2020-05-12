Carmex Classic Moisturising Lip Balm 4.25g
Product Description
- Carmex Classic Moisturising Lip Balm 4.25g
- Relief for dry chapped lips
- Long lasting relief
- SPF 15 helps protect from harmful UV rays
- You asked for it so we've brought it back, just for you. Part of the original CARMEX family and a much-loved member of the lip bam line up, CARMEX Classic Click Stick has returned! The smooth glide formula of CARMEX Classic Click Stick keeps lips moisturised and supple while added SPF 15 helps protect lips from harmful UV rays.
- Pack size: 4.25G
