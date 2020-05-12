Morliny Chicken Krakowska 400G
New
Product Description
- Coarsely Chopped Cooked, Smoked and Dried Chicken Sausage in an Inedible Casing
- Pack size: 400G
Information
Ingredients
Chicken Meat, Salt, Stabiliser: Triphosphates, Acidity Regulators: Potassium Acetate, Potassium Lactate, Glucose, Flavour Enhancer: Monosodium Glutamate, Spices, Spice Extracts, Preservative: Sodium Nitrite, 100g of product was made from 120g of Chicken Meat
Allergy Information
- May contain Gluten, Milk, Soy, Celery and Mustard.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened consume within 2 days and do not exceed Use By Date.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g:
|Energy:
|592 KJ/ 142 kcal
|Fat:
|7,5g
|of which saturates:
|2,2g
|Carbohydrate:
|1,0g
|of which sugars:
|0,5g
|Protein:
|22g
|Salt:
|2,0g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020