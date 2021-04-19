Najma Halal Chicken Smoked Sausages 400G

Kids liked it. Tasty and good value for money!
Cheap and good taste!
Chicken Meat (75%), Water, Chicken Skins, Potato Starch, Salt, Gluten Free Wheat Fibre, Soya Protein, Vegetable Protein Hydrolysate (Sunflower, Corn), Flavourings, Stabilisers (Triphosphates, Sodium Citrates), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Acetate), Flavour Enhancer (Monosodium Glutamate), Spice Extracts, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)
Keep refrigerated.Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 days and by 'Use by' date. Do not exceed use by date printed on the label. Not suitable for freezing.
Hob
Instructions: This product is ready to eat. However if you wish to enjoy this product hot, please see re-heating instruction below:
Remove product from the packaging and place in a pan of simmering water for 3 minutes.
Ensure that the product is hot throughout before serving.
400g
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy:
|747kJ/ 181kcal
|Fat:
|12.0g
|of which saturates:
|3.3g
|Carbohydrate:
|2.1g
|of which sugars:
|0.4g
|Protein:
|14.7g
|Salt:
|2.1g
