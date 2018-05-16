Blossom Hill Gin Fizz Lem & R/Mary Can 200ml

Product Description
- Carbonated Mixed Alcoholic Beverage with Flavourings and Wine of Spain
- A bubbly blend of crisp white wine, Sicilian lemon & rosemary infused water with a dash of gin
- 1.7 UK Units per can
- Please Drink Responsibly
- For further health information visit drinkware.co.uk
- A bubbly blend of crisp white wine, botanically infused water & a dash of gin
- Infused with Sicilian lemon & rosemary
- Recipe no. 27
- Pack size: 200ML
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Tasting Notes
- A bubbly blend of crisp white wine, Sicilian lemon & rosemary infused water with a dash of gin
Alcohol Units
1.7
ABV
8.5% vol
Alcohol Type
Liqueur
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Best Before: See Base of Can
Produce of
Packed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Perfect as is, or pour over ice with lemon & rosemary
Name and address
- Packed for:
- Treasury Wine Estates EMEA Limited,
- Regal House,
- 70 London Road,
- Twickenham,
- Middlesex,
Return to
- Treasury Wine Estates EMEA Limited,
- Regal House,
- 70 London Road,
- Twickenham,
- Middlesex,
- TW1 3QS,
- UK.
- blossomhill.com
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
200ml ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020