Royal Halal Chilli Chicken With Egg Fried Rice 400G

Royal Halal Chilli Chicken With Egg Fried Rice 400G
£ 3.00
£0.75/100g

New

Each Pack (400g) contains
Typical values per 100g: Energy as sold Per 100g

Product Description

  • Chilli Chicken with Egg Fried Rice
  • Recipes from the Royal kitchens
  • Halal
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

Egg Fried Rice (50%) [Water, Thai Long Grain Rice, Peas Green, Omelette Cubes (6%) (Whole Egg, Water, Salt, Thickeners: E412, E415, Acidifier: E330), Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Puree, Ginger Puree, Sesame Oil, Salt], Chilli Sauce (40%) [Water, Soya Sauce (Water, Soya Beans, Wheat, Salt), Onion, Green Pepper, Red Pepper, Spring Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Puree, Corn Starch, Chicken Flavour Stock (Water, Onion, Carrot Juice, Tomato, Herb Extract, Glucose Syrup, Flavourings, Yeast Extracts, Salt, Maltodextrin, Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Rapeseed Oil), Sugar, Ginger Puree, Green Chilli, Chilli Powder, Salt], Chicken (10%) [Chicken Breast (82%), Wheat Flour, Water, Modified Tapioca Starch, Corn Starch, Palm Oil, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Yeast Extract, Onion, Garlic, Tapioca Starch, Spices (White Pepper, Black Pepper), Sugar, Stabiliser (Sodium Tripolyphosphate), Yeast, Spice Extract (Paprika)]

Allergy Information

  • The manufacturing site handles Nuts, Peanuts & Sesame

Storage

Keep refrigerated below 5°C.Suitable for home freezing on the day of purchase. Use within one month. Defrost fully in refrigerator before use and consume within 24 hours. Do not refreeze once defrosted. For use by date see top of the sleeve.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Oven cook
Instructions: Temperature: 190°C, Fan 170°C, Gas Mark 5.
Time: 20 minutes
Remove outer packaging, peel back film lid & add 1 tablespoon of water to the rice. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 20 minutes. Allow to stand for 1 minute.

Produce of

Produced in UK using ingredients from multiple origin

Number of uses

Pack contains 1 serving

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Name and address

  • Bombay Halwa Ltd.,
  • Southall,
  • Middlesex,
  • UB2 4AB.

Return to

  • Questions & Comments
  • sales@bombayhalwa.com
  • www.royalsweets.co.uk

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesas sold Per 100gas sold Each Pack (400g) contains
Energy kJ5822328
kcal139556
Fat (g)4.819.2
Of which saturates (g)0.72.8
Carbohydrate (g)17.770.8
Of which sugars (g)3.212.8
Fibre (g)2.510
Protein (g)4.919.6
Salt (g)1.04.0
Pack contains 1 serving--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

