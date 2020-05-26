Itsu Korean Bbq Beef Gyoza 12 Dumplings 240G
New
Product Description
- Steamed Asian style wheat parcels filled with beef & vegetables
- For easy & delicious recipes visit itsu.com/recipes
- Eat beautiful
- Ready. Set. Gyoza! Quick & versatile, these restaurant-quality dumplings are easy to prepare and can be enjoyed in hundreds of dishes...
- Little parcels of joy brimming with Asian flavours.
- For an authentic experience and top quality ingredients, itsu have created our gyoza with experts in Asian cuisine CJ CheilJedang Corp.
- High in protein
- Ready in 4 mins
- Innovation with the leading pur veyor of quality food of Korea
- Pack size: 240G
Information
Ingredients
Gyoza Filling: Beef (41%), Cabbage, Beef Fat, Garlic, Sugar, Soy Sauce (Water, Soya Beans, Wheat, Salt), Spring Onion, Sesame Oil, Textured Soya Protein, Dried Egg White, Yeast Extract, Natural Flavouring, Caramel Syrup (Sugar, Water), Corn Starch, Salt, Black Pepper, Gyoza Skin: Wheat Flour, Water, Tapioca Starch, Wheat Gluten, Rapeseed Oil, Salt
Allergy Information
- Produced on the same line that handles Mustard.
Storage
Keep frozen -18°C. If thawed, keep refrigerated and use within 24 hours.Do not re-freeze.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Serve & enjoy
For guidance only, cooking appliances will vary.
Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot.
Do not re-heat once cooked.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Pre-heated pan with 2 teaspoons of oil on low/medium heat.
Cook gyoza for 10 minutes, turning regularly until golden brown.
Steam
Instructions: Gently simmer [recommended]
Submerge gyoza in a saucepan of softly boiling water.
Simmer gently for 4 minutes.
Drain thoroughly & serve.
Produce of
Made in Germany with EU beef
Preparation and Usage
- [make your own dipping sauce]
- 2 tbsp soy sauce
- 1 tbsp vinegar (any)
- 1 tbsp honey
- 1/2 tbsp sesame oil
- Serving suggestions
- On their own [with a dipping sauce]
- With vegetables/salad
- In stir-fries
- With rice/noodles
- In soup/broth
Number of uses
This pack contains 2-3 servings
Name and address
Net Contents
240g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|as sold per 100g of gyoza
|as sold per Serving (5 gyoza)
|Energy (kJ)
|802
|802
|Energy (kcal)
|191
|191
|Fat (g)
|7.8
|7.8
|of which saturates (g)
|3.3
|3.3
|Carbohydrate (g)
|18
|18
|of which sugars (g)
|4.2
|4.2
|Fibre (g)
|2.8
|2.8
|Protein (g)
|11.3
|11.3
|Salt (g)
|1.09
|1.09
