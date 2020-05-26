By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Itsu Korean Bbq Beef Gyoza 12 Dumplings 240G

No ratings yetWrite a review
£ 3.75
£15.63/kg

New

Product Description

  • Steamed Asian style wheat parcels filled with beef & vegetables
  • For easy & delicious recipes visit itsu.com/recipes
  • Eat beautiful
  • Ready. Set. Gyoza! Quick & versatile, these restaurant-quality dumplings are easy to prepare and can be enjoyed in hundreds of dishes...
  • Little parcels of joy brimming with Asian flavours.
  • For an authentic experience and top quality ingredients, itsu have created our gyoza with experts in Asian cuisine CJ CheilJedang Corp.
  • High in protein
  • Ready in 4 mins
  • Innovation with the leading pur veyor of quality food of Korea
  • Pack size: 240G
  • High in protein

Information

Ingredients

Gyoza Filling: Beef (41%), Cabbage, Beef Fat, Garlic, Sugar, Soy Sauce (Water, Soya Beans, Wheat, Salt), Spring Onion, Sesame Oil, Textured Soya Protein, Dried Egg White, Yeast Extract, Natural Flavouring, Caramel Syrup (Sugar, Water), Corn Starch, Salt, Black Pepper, Gyoza Skin: Wheat Flour, Water, Tapioca Starch, Wheat Gluten, Rapeseed Oil, Salt

Allergy Information

  • Produced on the same line that handles Mustard.

Storage

Keep frozen -18°C. If thawed, keep refrigerated and use within 24 hours.Do not re-freeze.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Serve & enjoy
For guidance only, cooking appliances will vary.
Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot.
Do not re-heat once cooked.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Pre-heated pan with 2 teaspoons of oil on low/medium heat.
Cook gyoza for 10 minutes, turning regularly until golden brown.

Steam
Instructions: Gently simmer [recommended]
Submerge gyoza in a saucepan of softly boiling water.
Simmer gently for 4 minutes.
Drain thoroughly & serve.

Produce of

Made in Germany with EU beef

Preparation and Usage

  • [make your own dipping sauce]
  • 2 tbsp soy sauce
  • 1 tbsp vinegar (any)
  • 1 tbsp honey
  • 1/2 tbsp sesame oil
  • Serving suggestions
  • On their own [with a dipping sauce]
  • With vegetables/salad
  • In stir-fries
  • With rice/noodles
  • In soup/broth

Number of uses

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • itsu [grocery] Ltd,
  • High Holborn House [Brownlow Street Entrance],
  • 52-54 High Holborn,
  • London,
  • WC1V 6RL,

Net Contents

240g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesas sold per 100g of gyozaas sold per Serving (5 gyoza)
Energy (kJ)802802
Energy (kcal)191191
Fat (g)7.87.8
of which saturates (g)3.33.3
Carbohydrate (g)1818
of which sugars (g)4.24.2
Fibre (g)2.82.8
Protein (g)11.311.3
Salt (g)1.091.09
This pack contains 2-3 servings--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

