Najma Spicy Breaded Chicken Fillets 300G

Najma Spicy Breaded Chicken Fillets 300G
£ 3.00
£1.00/100g

Product Description

  • Cooked Chicken Breast Fillets with Spices in a Breadcrumb Coating
  • Share your favourite recipes using our Najma products.
  • Follow us@najmafoods.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Hot & Crispy in 15 Mins
  • Ready to Re-heat
  • Source of Protein
  • Made with 100% Chicken Breast
  • Chilli Rating - 2
  • Halal
  • Pack size: 300G
  Pack size: 300G

Information

Ingredients

Chicken Breast Fillet (68%), Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour, Rice Starch, Salt, Modified Starch, Wheat Starch, Flavourings, Spice Extracts, Raising Agents: E 450, E 500, Spices, Oregano, Wheat Gluten, Dextrose, Sugar

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Milk, Egg, Soya, Celery and Mustard. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 days and by 'Use by Date' shown.Not suitable for freezing

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: This product is ready to eat. However, we recommend to re-heat it using, the instructions below:
Pre-heat the oven to Gas Mark 6, Electric 200° Fan Over 180°. Re-heat directly from refrigerator. Remove product from the packaging and place on a baking tray in the pre-heated oven. Re-heat for about 12-15 minutes until crisp and golden.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Not suitable for microwave re-heating.

Recycling info

Film. Not Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Golden Acre Foods Ltd.,
  • GB: PO Box 311,
  • Chertsey,
  • KT16 6EJ,
  • UK.

  • EU: GA Foods Ltd.,
  • Oakland,
  • Food Central,
  • St Margaret's,
  • Co Dublin,
  • Ireland,
  • K67 P7E7.

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy:791kJ/ 188kcal
Fat:7.1g
of which saturates:0.7g
Carbohydrate:12.8g
of which sugars:0.5g
Protein:17.9g
Salt:2.8g

