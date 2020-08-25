By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Pomegranate Crush Fruit Smoothie 750Ml

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Pomegranate Crush Fruit Smoothie 750Ml
£ 1.30
£0.17/100ml
One glass
  • Energy422kJ 99kcal
    5%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars21.7g
    24%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 281kJ / 66kcal

Product Description

  • A blend of apple, white grape, pomegranate, blueberry, acai and lemon pasteurised juices and purées not from concentrate.
  • FULL OF FRUIT Pomegranate, Blueberry, Acai
  FULL OF FRUIT Pomegranate, Blueberry, Acai
  • Pack size: 750ML

Information

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by date shown.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Recycle- Cap on

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

750ml e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy281kJ / 66kcal422kJ / 99kcal
Fat0g0g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate15.5g23.3g
Sugars14.5g21.7g
Fibre0.5g0.8g
Protein0.8g1.2g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

This is delicious you can taste the blueberries.

5 stars

This is delicious you can taste the blueberries.

