Old El Paso 8 Tortilla Pockets 223G

£ 2.50
£1.13/100g
Each tortilla (28g) contains:
  • Energy397 kJ 94 kcal
    5%
  • Fat3.0 g
    4%
  • Saturates0.4 g
    2%
  • Sugars0.8 g
    1%
  • Salt0.30 g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1425 kJ / 339 kcal

Product Description

  • 8 Wheat Flour Tortilla Pockets.
  • Find more recipes online: www.oldelpaso.co.uk
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Film - Don't Recycle
  • Board - Recycle
  • © General Mills
  • No Mess!
  • Enjoy as Breakfast!
  • Try it as Lunch!
  • Get creative on-the-Go!
  • Keep it classic for Dinner!
  • Preservative Free
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • Pack size: 223G

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (62%), Water, Sunflower Oil, Stabiliser (Glycerol), Wheat Gluten, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Dextrose, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Diphosphates, Calcium Phosphate), Salt

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, close pack, refrigerate and consume within 3 days. Suitable for home freezing. Freeze immediately and use within 3 months. Defrost thoroughly before use.For best before date see bottom of the pack.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Do not heat or microwave Tortilla Pockets in package.
Keep covered until ready to use.

Instructions: Wrap in foil. Heat for 6-8 minutes at 160°C (140°C fan-equipped ovens).

  • Fill it your way!
  • Layer Tortilla Pockets with meat or veggies and fresh toppings of your choice.
  • Pre-mix ingredients together and spoon into Tortilla Pockets.

Number of uses

Contains 8 portions

Additives

  • Free From Preservatives

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • General Mills International Sàrl,
  • Switzerland.
  • General Mills UK,
  • P.O. Box 363,
  • Uxbridge,

Net Contents

223g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gEach tortilla (28g) as sold contains:%* (28g)
Energy 1425 kJ / 339 kcal397 kJ / 94 kcal5%
Fat 10.7 g3.0 g4%
of which saturates 1.5 g0.4 g2%
Carbohydrate 50.6 g14.1 g5%
of which sugars 2.7 g0.8 g1%
Fibre 1.4 g0.4 g-
Protein 9.3 g2.6 g5%
Salt 1.07 g0.30 g5%
* Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)---

19 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

A nice twist on a classic

5 stars

Really nice and soft but still hold their shape and any filling well. You need less filling than you think but I think that is just trial and error to each person's taste.

Perfect for kids!

5 stars

The pocket idea is great for little kids! they work to keep everything nicely inside. bought as part of a promotion but would buy again

Quality product. Hold filling well.

5 stars

Thought I try these in place if the flat ones. I know the flat ones if folded correctly can hold filling. Using these all you to stuff a bit more in. Only gripe is the filling goes in layered. You could premix it all before filling. Cheese, salsa, lettuce, meat, peppers and onions to name but few. In summary good quality product. I'll keep a pack in the cupboard.

Very handy and make a nice change for the kids. Ki

5 stars

Very handy and make a nice change for the kids. Kids can take part filling these. They are nicely thick so keep together well. I bought this as part of a promotion, but at full price they are bit too expensive for me.

Good size, good for children as easier than an wra

4 stars

Good size, good for children as easier than an wrap to hold and eat

Not Impressed

2 stars

Thought these would be more like a sealed wrap. They are too small and shaped weirdly, won't be buying again, go back to my usual flat wraps.

A fantastic idea!

5 stars

A fantastic idea! Kids love these and far less messy than normal wraps!

Easy tea

5 stars

Easy to use. I filled with chicken and veg. No mess. Liked the fact they are sealed in 4's. Use 4 keep 4

Perfect for teas

5 stars

Delicious for teas

No mess

5 stars

These are really easy to use and fill, you can put alot more in these and nothing falls out. No mess they are a win win with the kids.

