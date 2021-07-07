Old El Paso 8 Tortilla Pockets 223G

A nice twist on a classic
Really nice and soft but still hold their shape and any filling well. You need less filling than you think but I think that is just trial and error to each person's taste.
Perfect for kids!
The pocket idea is great for little kids! they work to keep everything nicely inside. bought as part of a promotion but would buy again
Quality product. Hold filling well.
Thought I try these in place if the flat ones. I know the flat ones if folded correctly can hold filling. Using these all you to stuff a bit more in. Only gripe is the filling goes in layered. You could premix it all before filling. Cheese, salsa, lettuce, meat, peppers and onions to name but few. In summary good quality product. I'll keep a pack in the cupboard.
Very handy and make a nice change for the kids. Kids can take part filling these. They are nicely thick so keep together well. I bought this as part of a promotion, but at full price they are bit too expensive for me.
Good size, good for children as easier than an wrap to hold and eat
Not Impressed
Thought these would be more like a sealed wrap. They are too small and shaped weirdly, won't be buying again, go back to my usual flat wraps.
A fantastic idea!
A fantastic idea! Kids love these and far less messy than normal wraps!
Easy tea
Easy to use. I filled with chicken and veg. No mess. Liked the fact they are sealed in 4's. Use 4 keep 4
Perfect for teas
Delicious for teas
No mess
These are really easy to use and fill, you can put alot more in these and nothing falls out. No mess they are a win win with the kids.