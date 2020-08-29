Tesco Berliner Doughnuts 4 Pack

Excellent!
First time I have tried these and they were excellent, light and fluffy with a good quantity of jam. Will buy again!
Don't buy these
These are rubbish. They aren't proper Berliner doughnuts even that have icing on the top. These are just rubbish jam doughnuts - the ones we had today weren't very free either. Bring back the old jam doughnuts please!!
Light & fluffy
These doughnuts are delicious. They are light and fluffy with just the right amount of jam. They are also a good price, these are much nicer than the usual heavy greasy doughnuts. I would recommend that you try these.
It may have been the particular batch we had but t
It may have been the particular batch we had but these were extremely dry with a scant teaspoon of almost tasteless jam in each.
AVOID Not worth the money
Very disappointed, dry with about a quarter of a teaspoon of insipid jam. Not nice. These are just jam doughnuts called "Berliners" to jack up the price.
Nice!
I like these! Maybe not to everyone's taste, they are Berliner after all...It's great to bite into a jammy doughnut without jam squirting out all over they place, although the over-dusting of sugar powder is a bit messy.
Poor
Since increasing the price and reducing the quantity of jam doughnuts, you’d expect better quality? Nope. These are so dry, tasteless and hardly any jam. Not a patch on Morrison’s where you get 5 for 50p.
Yum yum
Simply the best doughnuts ever! Light, fluffy, non-greasy and delicious!! Wish they did custard filled ones! Yum
Dry and tasteless
Very dry and bland, not much jam for the size of the doughnut, and the jam didn't have much flavour either, wouldn't buy again.
Dry and hardly any jam
Product was delivered at about 8:30, we had a coffee and one of the doughnuts about 9:30. Doughnuts looked nice, large, round, covered in powdered sugar. Unfortunately they were dry and had only a small amount of jam inside them. Not a patch on the doughnuts from another store.