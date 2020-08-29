By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Berliner Doughnuts 4 Pack

2.7(12)Write a review
£ 1.00
£0.25/each
  • Energy983kJ 235kcal
    12%
  • Fat11.3g
    16%
  • Saturates4.6g
    23%
  • Sugars8.9g
    10%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1638kJ / 391kcal

Product Description

  • Berliner Doughnut 4 PK
Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Multi-Fruit Filling (16%)(Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Raspberry, Cherry, Apple, Strawberry, Water, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Calcium Citrate), Palm Fat, Egg, Icing Sugar(Glucose, Wheat Starch, Palm Fat, Flavouring, Calcium Phosphate, Calcium Salts of Fatty Acids), Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Water, Whey Powder (Milk), Sugar, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Glucose, Dried Egg White, Salt.

Allergy Information

  • Contains wheat, milk and egg. Our bakers prepare a variety of products in our bakeries, this product may also contain peanuts, nuts, sesame, egg, soya and other allergens, For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

4PK

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1638kJ / 391kcal983kJ / 235kcal
Fat18.9g11.3g
Saturates7.6g4.6g
Carbohydrate46.6g28.0g
Sugars14.8g8.9g
Fibre2.2g1.3g
Protein7.6g4.6g
Salt0.7g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

12 Reviews

Average of 2.7 stars

Excellent!

5 stars

First time I have tried these and they were excellent, light and fluffy with a good quantity of jam. Will buy again!

Don't buy these

1 stars

These are rubbish. They aren't proper Berliner doughnuts even that have icing on the top. These are just rubbish jam doughnuts - the ones we had today weren't very free either. Bring back the old jam doughnuts please!!

Light & fluffy

5 stars

These doughnuts are delicious. They are light and fluffy with just the right amount of jam. They are also a good price, these are much nicer than the usual heavy greasy doughnuts. I would recommend that you try these.

It may have been the particular batch we had but t

1 stars

It may have been the particular batch we had but these were extremely dry with a scant teaspoon of almost tasteless jam in each.

AVOID Not worth the money

1 stars

Very disappointed, dry with about a quarter of a teaspoon of insipid jam. Not nice. These are just jam doughnuts called "Berliners" to jack up the price.

Nice!

5 stars

I like these! Maybe not to everyone's taste, they are Berliner after all...It's great to bite into a jammy doughnut without jam squirting out all over they place, although the over-dusting of sugar powder is a bit messy.

Poor

1 stars

Since increasing the price and reducing the quantity of jam doughnuts, you’d expect better quality? Nope. These are so dry, tasteless and hardly any jam. Not a patch on Morrison’s where you get 5 for 50p.

Yum yum

5 stars

Simply the best doughnuts ever! Light, fluffy, non-greasy and delicious!! Wish they did custard filled ones! Yum

Dry and tasteless

1 stars

Very dry and bland, not much jam for the size of the doughnut, and the jam didn't have much flavour either, wouldn't buy again.

Dry and hardly any jam

1 stars

Product was delivered at about 8:30, we had a coffee and one of the doughnuts about 9:30. Doughnuts looked nice, large, round, covered in powdered sugar. Unfortunately they were dry and had only a small amount of jam inside them. Not a patch on the doughnuts from another store.

1-10 of 12 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

