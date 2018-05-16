By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Bip Wacky Monkey 12G

Bip Wacky Monkey 12G
£ 1.00
£8.34/100g

New

Product Description

  • Fruit flavour dextrose candy
  • Filled with candy
  • Pack size: 12G

Information

Ingredients

Dextrose, Glucose Syrup, Anti-Caking Agent: E572, Acidity Regulator: E330, Stabiliser: Gum Arabic, Flavourings, Emulsifier: E471, Glazing Agents: Shellac, Carnauba Wax, Colours: E141, E160a, E160c, E163, E133

Allergy Information

  • May contain Peanuts and Nuts.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place, away from direct sunlight.

Produce of

Made in China

Warnings

  • WARNING.
  • CHOKING HAZARD - SMALL PARTS.
  • NOT SUITABLE FOR CHILDREN UNDER 36 MONTHS. PLEASE RETAIN THIS INFORMATION FOR FUTURE REFERENCE.

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • What Next Candy Ltd.,
  • Hadfield,
  • Derbyshire,
  • SK13 1BE,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

36 Months

Net Contents

12g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g:
Energy 1570kJ / 376kcal
Fat <0.5g
(Of which Saturates <0.1g)
Carbohydrate 93g
(Of which Sugars 93g)
Protein <0.5g
Salt 0.03g

Safety information

