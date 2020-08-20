Paco By Paco & Lola Tempranillo Wine 750Ml
Product Description
- Red Wine
- As fresh, elegant and good as our famous Albariño.
- Paco is another wine with unmistakable personality.
- Paco & Lola is a young, modern winery, committed to a fresh way of making and experiencing wine. Known around the world for our sophisticatedly fun image, We Are The Polka-Dot Wine.
- Wine of Spain
- Paco Garnacha-Tempranillo Navarra is a delicious wine, made with Garnacha and Tempranillo grapes
- Pack size: 750ML
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulfites
Tasting Notes
- A vibrant and juicy wine with notes of red fruit (ripe redcurrant and blackberry) and floral notes (violets and lilacs). Warm palate with hints of cherries in liquor, floral and balsamic.
Region of Origin
Navarre
Wine Colour
Red
ABV
14% vol
Producer
Paco & Lola
Type of Closure
Screwcap
Wine Maker
Cayetano Otero Padín
Country
Spain
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Tempranillo, Garnacha/Grenache
Vinification Details
- A balanced blend of Garnacha and Tempranillo, the 2 main red varieties from Spain. Made from 25 year-old vineyards located in the Valdizarbe Valley, in Navarra. 5 days cold maceration and fermentation in stainless steel. Low levels of sulphites.
History
- Founded in 2005, Paco & Lola is a cooperative with more than 400 members from the Salnés Valley, in Galicia - Spain. The winery is nowadays one of the leading Albariño producers, well known by its high quality wines and distinctive image. Paco & Lola has a collaborative project in Navarra with another cooperative located in the Valdizarbe subzone, within the D.O. Navarra, where they produce Garnacha and Tempranillo wines.
Regional Information
- Navarra is located in the North of Spain and is known worldwide for its famous its annual Running of the Bulls in its capital, Pamplona. Thanks to its exceptional location it is influenced by both Atlantic and Mediterranean climates. The appellation of origin Navarra is known by its famous rosés and the juicy young red wines. Paco & Lola has a collaborative project here where they produce an excellent red blend of Tempranillo and Garnacha.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 3 years
Produce of
Product of Spain
Preparation and Usage
- Serve at 15-16°C.
Name and address
- Estate grown & bottled by:
- R.E.N° 31/41576/NA,
- Añorbe,
- Spain.
- For:
- Soc. Cooperativa Vitivinicola Arousana SCG,
Return to
- Soc. Cooperativa Vitivinicola Arousana SCG,
- Xil, 18. 36968,
- Meaño.
- www.pacolola.com
Net Contents
750ml
