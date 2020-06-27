By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
This Isn't Bacon Rashers 120G

This Isn't Bacon Rashers 120G
£ 2.95
£24.59/kg
Of your Reference Intake, 2 rashers contain
  • Energy153kJ 37kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.3g
    0%
  • Saturates0.1g
    0%
  • Sugars0.3g
    0%
  • Salt0.6g
    11%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100g

Product Description

  • Plant-Based Rashers
  • THIS is plant-based food for meat lovers. They have produced what are possibly the most realistic meat-alternatives in the world.
  • THIS was created by two ex-burger chain founders who used their in-depth knowledge and love of meat to replicate it in texture, appearance and taste.
  • Nutritionals:
  • High in protein (24.5g protein/100g)
  • Fortified with Iron & Vitamin B12
  • GMO & nitrate free
  • Low in fat
  • Low in salt
  • Sustainability
  • Minimal CO2 emissions and water usage in production vs. meat
  • All ingredients are sustainably sourced
  • Oh haii,
  • We're Andy and Pete, and we made THIS.
  • FYI, our last job entailed selling tonnes (literally tonnes) of meat. Then we felt bad. Also, we felt like meat-alternatives weren't reallllllly for people who love the taste of meat. We felt, that they were for people who like sandals with socks.
  • So we've basically ended up making food for ourselves, but we'd love you to nom nom it too. THIS is a game-changer - great for you and the planet; and you won't notice the change.
  • Enjoy!
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • High in protein
  • Vitamin B12 & iron
  • Proudly GMO-free
  • Suitable for vegetarians & vegans
  Pack size: 120G
  • High in protein
  • Vitamin B12 & iron
  • Low in fat
  • Low in salt

Information

Ingredients

Water, Soya Protein Concentrate (22%), Soya Protein Isolate (7%), Flavouring, Pea Protein Isolate (4%), Vegetable Extracts (Radish, Carrot, Paprika), Potato Starch, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Maltodextrin, Iron, Vitamin B12

Allergy Information

  • Produced in an environment that also handles Gluten

Storage

Store chilled 0-4°C. Once opened, eat within 24 hours. Not suitable for freezing.See front of pack for use by date.

Cooking Instructions

Shallow Fry
Instructions: For best results: Pan-fry for 3-5 minutes - or until crispy, with a teaspoon of oil.

Produce of

Packed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • How to enjoy THIS:
  • The Isn't Bacon rashers are highly versatile and can be enjoyed in burgers, salads, sandwiches, fry-ups and more.

Number of uses

One pack contains 5 portions

Additives

  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Name and address

  • THIS,
  • Westbourne Studios,
  • London,
  • W10 5JJ.

Return to

  • Contact This
  • Email us: shout@this.co
  • Or write to us:
  • THIS,
  • Westbourne Studios,
  • London,
  • W10 5JJ.
  • this.co

Net Contents

120g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy kJ638
Energy kcal152
Fat 1.2g
(of which Saturates)0.3g
Carbohydrate 10.6g
(of which Sugars)1.3g
Protein 24.5g
Salt 2.7g
Iron3.8mg (27%)*
Vitamin B120.7µg (27%)*
*RI% = Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)-

Amazin!

5 stars

Amazing! Best not bacon ever!

Best bacon replacement. Sooo good.

5 stars

The closest vegan thing to bacon. It smells like smokey bacon when cooking. It does look a bit weird when raw but crisps up really well in the pan. Great on burgers and as a bacon substitute in a BLT.

Better than eating a pig corpse

5 stars

Literally no need for anyone to be eating dead pig anymore. No need for anyone to go "don't you miss bacon" No, I don't "miss bacon", I still eat bacon. Just THIS bacon instead. It's healthier, cleaner, just as tasty and it's not an actual dead body!

Best taste!

5 stars

Best bacon substitute on the market. Perfect in a sarnie or chopped into small pieces and tossed into a pasta.

Very tasty but...

4 stars

It has a really good texture and it tastes great BUT it tastes a bit more like smoked fish than bacon. Maybe it's just me, but that's the only reason I didn't give it 5 stars. I still loved it. It's not exactly cheap but you get a fair amount and it doesn't shink when fried. I will definitely be buying it again as it does go really well in a sandwich with brown sauce, or with a veggie fry up breakfast!

Yummy...

4 stars

Good for price, however if you cook for too long can get too crispy. Lovely smell and will be my go to veggie bacon with quorn running along side it.

Amazing!

5 stars

Simply the best Vegan alternative on the market, smells amazing when cooking and tastes just as good!

