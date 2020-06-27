This Isn't Bacon Rashers 120G

Amazin!
Amazing! Best not bacon ever!
Best bacon replacement. Sooo good.
The closest vegan thing to bacon. It smells like smokey bacon when cooking. It does look a bit weird when raw but crisps up really well in the pan. Great on burgers and as a bacon substitute in a BLT.
Better than eating a pig corpse
Literally no need for anyone to be eating dead pig anymore. No need for anyone to go "don't you miss bacon" No, I don't "miss bacon", I still eat bacon. Just THIS bacon instead. It's healthier, cleaner, just as tasty and it's not an actual dead body!
Best taste!
Best bacon substitute on the market. Perfect in a sarnie or chopped into small pieces and tossed into a pasta.
Very tasty but...
It has a really good texture and it tastes great BUT it tastes a bit more like smoked fish than bacon. Maybe it's just me, but that's the only reason I didn't give it 5 stars. I still loved it. It's not exactly cheap but you get a fair amount and it doesn't shink when fried. I will definitely be buying it again as it does go really well in a sandwich with brown sauce, or with a veggie fry up breakfast!
Yummy...
Good for price, however if you cook for too long can get too crispy. Lovely smell and will be my go to veggie bacon with quorn running along side it.
Amazing!
Simply the best Vegan alternative on the market, smells amazing when cooking and tastes just as good!