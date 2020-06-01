The Pizza Company Dirty Doughballs 280G
Offer
- Energy740kJ 176kcal9%
- Fat4.9g7%
- Saturates2.7g14%
- Sugars5.2g6%
- Salt0.5g8%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1104kJ / 262kcal
Product Description
- Doughballs filled with a nacho cheese sauce, topped with barbeque sauce and a mature cheddar cheese & mozzarella
- For amazing prizes, offers & fun stuff follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
- Oozing cheese filled doughballs, topped with BBQ Sauce and even more cheese
- Oozing cheese filled doughballs, topped with BBQ Sauce and even more cheese
- Love It. Share It.
- Clean - Tray - Recycle
- Film - Don't Recycle
- © Copyright 2020
- Fully loaded flavour
- Oven 14 mins
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 280G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Barbecue Sauce (19%)[Water, Sugar, Tomato Paste, Spirit Vinegar, Cornflour, Brown Sugar, Plain Caramel, Allspice, Garlic Powder, Smoked Salt, Onion Powder, Cumin, Smoke Flavouring, Cayenne Pepper, Clove], Nacho Cheese Filling (18%)[Water, Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Cheddar Cheese (with colour: annatto) (Milk), Mozzarella Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Palm Oil, Butter (Milk), Whey Powder (Milk), Concentrated Lemon Juice, Modified Maize Starch, Garlic, Parsley, Milk Proteins, Jalapeño Chilli, Flavouring, Colour (Annatto)], Water, Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Mozzarella Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Fibre, Salt, Yeast, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated. This product may have been previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperature under carefully controlled conditions. Defrosted: It is suitable for home freezing.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: Temperature: 200°C, 180°C, 6
Time: 12-14 mins
Cooking Instructions Remove outer wrap, place foil with the doughballs on to the oven shelf in a preheated oven and cook for 12-14 minutes, cook to a golden yellow colour.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: Temperature: 200°C, 180°C, 6
Time: 14-16 mins
Remove outer wrap, place foil with the doughballs on to the oven shelf in a preheated oven and cook for 14-16 minutes, cook to a golden yellow colour. All appliances vary these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Preparation and Usage
Cooking Instructions
Remove outer wrap, place foil with the doughballs on to the oven shelf in a preheated oven and cook for 12-14 minutes, cook to a golden yellow colour.
Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Take care as product will be very hot.
Oven
From chilled: 200°C/ Fan 180°C/ Gas mark 6 12-14 minutes.
From frozen: 200°C/ Fan 180°C/ Gas mark 6 14-16 minutes.
Important
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Warnings
- Jack's Warning: Take care as product will be very hot..
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
280g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 1/4 of a pack (67g)
|Energy
|1104kJ / 262kcal
|740kJ / 176kcal
|Fat
|7.3g
|4.9g
|Saturates
|4.1g
|2.7g
|Carbohydrate
|39.2g
|26.3g
|Sugars
|7.8g
|5.2g
|Fibre
|2.4g
|1.6g
|Protein
|8.7g
|5.8g
|Salt
|0.7g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
Safety information
Jack's Warning: Take care as product will be very hot..
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020