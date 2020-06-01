By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
The Pizza Company Dirty Doughballs 280G

The Pizza Company Dirty Doughballs 280G
£ 3.00
£1.08/100g

Offer

Per 1/4 of a pack
  • Energy740kJ 176kcal
    9%
  • Fat4.9g
    7%
  • Saturates2.7g
    14%
  • Sugars5.2g
    6%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1104kJ / 262kcal

Product Description

  • Doughballs filled with a nacho cheese sauce, topped with barbeque sauce and a mature cheddar cheese & mozzarella
  • Oozing cheese filled doughballs, topped with BBQ Sauce and even more cheese
  • Fully loaded flavour
  • Oven 14 mins
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 280G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Barbecue Sauce (19%)[Water, Sugar, Tomato Paste, Spirit Vinegar, Cornflour, Brown Sugar, Plain Caramel, Allspice, Garlic Powder, Smoked Salt, Onion Powder, Cumin, Smoke Flavouring, Cayenne Pepper, Clove], Nacho Cheese Filling (18%)[Water, Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Cheddar Cheese (with colour: annatto) (Milk), Mozzarella Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Palm Oil, Butter (Milk), Whey Powder (Milk), Concentrated Lemon Juice, Modified Maize Starch, Garlic, Parsley, Milk Proteins, Jalapeño Chilli, Flavouring, Colour (Annatto)], Water, Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Mozzarella Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Fibre, Salt, Yeast, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated. This product may have been previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperature under carefully controlled conditions. Defrosted: It is suitable for home freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Temperature: 200°C, 180°C, 6
Time: 12-14 mins
Cooking Instructions Remove outer wrap, place foil with the doughballs on to the oven shelf in a preheated oven and cook for 12-14 minutes, cook to a golden yellow colour.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Temperature: 200°C, 180°C, 6
Time: 14-16 mins
Remove outer wrap, place foil with the doughballs on to the oven shelf in a preheated oven and cook for 14-16 minutes, cook to a golden yellow colour. All appliances vary these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Preparation and Usage

  • Cooking Instructions

    Remove outer wrap, place foil with the doughballs on to the oven shelf in a preheated oven and cook for 12-14 minutes, cook to a golden yellow colour.

    Not suitable for microwave cooking.

    Take care as product will be very hot.

    Oven

    From chilled: 200°C/ Fan 180°C/ Gas mark 6 12-14 minutes.

    From frozen: 200°C/ Fan 180°C/ Gas mark 6 14-16 minutes.
     

    Important

    All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Jack's Warning: Take care as product will be very hot..

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

280g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 1/4 of a pack (67g)
Energy1104kJ / 262kcal740kJ / 176kcal
Fat7.3g4.9g
Saturates4.1g2.7g
Carbohydrate39.2g26.3g
Sugars7.8g5.2g
Fibre2.4g1.6g
Protein8.7g5.8g
Salt0.7g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Safety information

View more safety information

Jack's Warning: Take care as product will be very hot..

