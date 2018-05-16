Ogx Coconut Miracle Oil Extra Strength 100Ml

Product Description
- OGX COCONUT MRCLE OIL X/STRENGTH 100ml
- Drench dry, damaged strands with the secret of Maui. This ultra-rich reviving blend with coconut oil, essence of tiare and vanilla bean extract helps to soften and revive strands. Discover silky, soft, island-girl hair.
- Extra strength penetrating oil
- Beauty pure and simple
- Pack size: 100ML
Information
Ingredients
Dimethicone, Isopropyl Myristate, Dimethiconol, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Argania Spinosa (Argan) Kernel Oil, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut/Noix de Coco) Oil, Gardenia Taitensis (Tiare/Tiaré) Flower Extract, Vanilla Planifolia (Vanilla/Vanille) Fruit Extract, Carthamus Tinctorious (Safflower/Carthame) Seed Oil, Tocopheryl Acetate, Parfum/Fragrance, Benzyl Benzoate, Linalool, Benzyl Salicylate, Limonene, Benzyl Alcohol, Coumarin
Storage
Store at temperatures above 13°C (55°F). If allowed to freeze, warm to at least 16°C (60°F). Freezing does not alter this product.
Produce of
Made in U.S.A. with U.S. and/or imported ingredients
Preparation and Usage
- Directions For Use... Pour a small amount into palm, smooth over palms then spread evenly onto clean, towel dried hair working through to ends. Do not rinse. Style as usual.
- For best results use in conjunction with other OGX hair products.
Warnings
Name and address
- OGX Beauty Ltd.,
- High Wycombe,
- HP12 4EG,
- UK.
- Johnson & Johnson Santé Beauté France,
- Campus de Maigremont,
Return to
- Questions? ogxbeauty.com
Net Contents
100ml ℮
Safety information
Warning: Use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs rinse immediately. Keep away from children.
