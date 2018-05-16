J20 Spritz Apple & Watermelon 4X250ml
New
- Energy210kJ 50kcal3%
- Fat0g0%
- Saturates0g0%
- Sugars12g13%
- Salt0g0%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 84kJ/20kcal
Product Description
- Carbonated Apple and Watermelon Soft Drink with Sugar and Sweetener.
- A delicious blend of Apples and Watermelons with a dash of bubbles to sparkle your senses.
- Recycle with Bags at Larger Stores - Check Locally Kerbside
- J2O, J2O Spritz and the J2O logo are registered trade marks of Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.
- Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
- Pack size: 1000ML
Information
Ingredients
Carbonated Water, Fruit Juices from Concentrate (Apple 10%, Watermelon 2%), Sugar, Acids (Malic Acid, Citric Acid), Flavourings, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Natural Colour (Anthocyanins), Sweetener (Sucralose)
Storage
Best Before End: See Base of Cans.
Preparation and Usage
- Serve Chilled.
Number of uses
Pack contains 4 servings of 250ml
Additives
- Contains Sweeteners
Warnings
- CAUTION: PRESSURISED CONTAINERS, HANDLE WITH CARE.
Name and address
- Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
- Hemel Hempstead,
- HP2 4TZ,
- UK.
- Britvic Ireland Ltd.,
- P.O. Box 2020,
Return to
- Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
- Hemel Hempstead,
- HP2 4TZ,
- UK.
- Britvic Ireland Ltd.,
- P.O. Box 2020,
- Dublin 10,
- Ireland.
Net Contents
4 x 250ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml:
|Energy
|84kJ/20kcal
|Carbohydrate
|4.8g
|of which sugars
|4.7g
|Contains negligible amounts of fat, saturates, protein and salt
|-
Safety information
CAUTION: PRESSURISED CONTAINERS, HANDLE WITH CARE.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020