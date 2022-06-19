New
Burton Variety Bag Biscuits 16 Pack 317.6G

Burton Variety Bag Biscuits 16 Pack 317.6G

Mini cookies containing chocolate chips. Mini chocolate falvoured cookies containing chocolate chips. Shortcake biscuits with a raspberry flavoured apple jam.
Because we care...We don't add any artificial colours, flavours, sweeteners or preservatives, no hydrogenated fats and no gm ingredients.
Enjoy your minis...At homePerfect for picnicsWith friendsOn the goA smile in every biteWhether it's the crunchy crumbly texture or the generous handfuls of chocolate chips, our delicious Maryland Minis cookies are sure to put a smile on everyone's face and are perfect for any occasion. Enjoy these and our delicious Jammie Dodgers Minis-Jammie Treats. Jam Packed!
Pack size: 317.6G

May Contain: Eggs, NutsContains: Milk, Soya, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites, Wheat

318.8g ℮

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial FlavoursFree From Artificial PreservativesFree From Genetically Modified IngredientsFree From Sweeteners

3 x Maryland Mini Double Chocolate Chip Cookies 19.8g e3 x Maryland Mini Chocolate Chip Cookies 19.8g e10 x Mini Jammie Dodgers 20g

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin and Thiamin), Sustainable Palm Oil, Dark Chocolate Chips (15%) (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Sustainable Palm, Sal, Shea), Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)), Whey or Whey Derivatives (Milk), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Salt, Flavourings

May Contain: Eggs, NutsContains: Milk, Soya, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites, Wheat

Store in a cool, dry place away from strong light.Once opened, store in an airtight container. For best before end, see back of pack.

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer serving (1 mini bag)*% RI**per servingRI** Adults
Energy2097 kJ415kJ5%8400 kJ
Fat24g4.8g7%70g
of which Saturates12g2.4g12%20g
Carbohydrate64g13g5%260g
of which Sugars28g5.5g6%90g
Fibre2.3g0.5g--
Protein6.0g1.2g2%50g
Salt0.44g0.09g1%6g
*Serving size = 1 Mini bag (Approx. 19.8g). 3 Mini bags per pack----
**Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)----

