We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

Glen Scotia Single Malt Scotch Whisky 70Cl

3.4(5)Write a review
Glen Scotia Single Malt Scotch Whisky 70Cl
£35.00
£50.00/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Single Malt Scotch Whisky
  • Glen Scotia Campbeltown Harbour is a classic Campbeltown malt with a formidable pedigree of whisky making since 1832. After maturation in first fill Bourbon barrels, our Malt Master John Peterson selects the finest casks to reach a perfect harmony of fruit overlaid with the characteristic sea spray of a Campbeltown malt. These flavours are enhanced by an underlying peat influence on the finish, resulting in a beautifully balanced single malt.
  • The Glen Scotia word and associated logos are trade marks.
  • Matured in the Finest First Fill Bourbon Casks
  • Sea Spray & Gentle Smoke
  • Pack size: 70CL

Information

Alcohol Units

28

ABV

40% vol

Country

Scotland

Alcohol Type

Liqueur

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Distilled, matured & bottled in Scotland

Name and address

  • The Glen Scotia Distillery,
  • Campbeltown,
  • Mull of Kintyre,
  • Scotland,
  • PA28 6DS.
  • Loch Lomond Group (Europe),

Return to

  • The Glen Scotia Distillery,
  • Campbeltown,
  • Mull of Kintyre,
  • Scotland,
  • PA28 6DS.
  • WWW.GLENSCOTIA.COM
  • Loch Lomond Group (Europe),
  • Ireland,
  • D01 AH36.
  • www.lochlomondgroup.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

70cl ℮

View all Whisky

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

5 Reviews

Average of 3.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Not for me

2 stars

Lacking a flavour and aroma to cement itself amongst the mid price whiskys , suppose at a discounted price id brave it , but at full wouldnt entertain it , way better whiskys at this price , leave it on the shelf do urself a favour

Fair Scotia!

5 stars

On special, this is one of the finest bargains you will find for a well-made malt. Splendid.

Good value, genuine discount. Good example of Camb

4 stars

Good value, genuine discount. Good example of Cambeltown whisky.

Top class malt from Campbeltown.

5 stars

Top class malt from Campbeltown.

Whisky drink

1 stars

Vile. If I called it a whisky flavoured drink I'd be doing it a favour. Not for me.

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here