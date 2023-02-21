Glen Scotia Single Malt Scotch Whisky 70Cl

Not for me
Lacking a flavour and aroma to cement itself amongst the mid price whiskys , suppose at a discounted price id brave it , but at full wouldnt entertain it , way better whiskys at this price , leave it on the shelf do urself a favour
Fair Scotia!
On special, this is one of the finest bargains you will find for a well-made malt. Splendid.
Good value, genuine discount. Good example of Camb
Good value, genuine discount. Good example of Cambeltown whisky.
Top class malt from Campbeltown.
Whisky drink
Vile. If I called it a whisky flavoured drink I'd be doing it a favour. Not for me.